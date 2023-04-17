Deal Makers, Image Breakers: Hong Kong’s Female Auctioneers

We meet the female faces taking a hammer to the glass ceiling in the once-overwhelmingly masculine world of auctioneering.

Georgina Hilton heads classic art at Christie’s Asia Pacific

On the eve of International Women’s Day, it feels poignant to be meeting Hong Kong’s new cohort of young, female, digitally savvy and – dare I say it – glamorous art auctioneers, who are up-ending the image of a profession long dominated by men. Not only is gender parity in the industry now being achieved, but it might come as a surprise that the region in the vanguard of this change in landscape is Asia, with Hong Kong leading the field.

“I barely remember there being any young female auctioneers before us,” explains CC Wang, female auctioneer and head of business development at Sotheby’s Asia. “Only recently did Hong Kong do very well on this, but female auctioneering has now become a trend that’s spread across to other regions, which have now started training other young women.” Danielle So, auctioneer and head of day sale at Phillips, who grew up here and returned after graduating in the UK, thinks this evolution can be seen as a testament to the city’s openness and mentality. “It’s very accepting of different cultures and new ideas,” she says.

Today there’s certainly a renewed fascination around one of the world’s oldest professions, and with live-streamed auctions now amassing hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, attention has also moved to social media. “Since becoming an auctioneer my followers have increased a lot” explains Wang, “it’s like female auctioneers have suddenly become viral.”

Yet with many luxury items now sold via a fixed-price model, how is this seemingly archaic practice so alive and kicking today? “Having a real-time moment is what the industry wants,” explains Georgina Hilton, head of classic art at Christie’s Asia Pacific and a great believer in the live auction. “I think it’s too good to be considered unnecessary. It’s such an incredible exchange of energy.” Excitement aside, the auction model is also suited to the world of art because of the rarity of the works, the value (often sizeable) is open to interpretation or, better still, competition.



Sotheby’s Asia’s CC Wang

Keeping the tradition alive, aspiring auctioneers must embark on a rigorous training regime that encompasses everything from theory, sales technique, price increment strategy and scenario planning to voice tone and pacing – and which until recently was reserved largely for department specialists who’d been with a company for years. (Florence Ho, who heads contemporary and day sales at Sotheby’s Asia, began her career in London at the time when “the word ‘auctioneer’ was, you know, where God lives”, she says. “It’s in heaven – you don’t get near there.”) Nonetheless, Hilton of Christie’s, who’s now one of Asia’s most prominent women auctioneers with six years of experience, began when she was just 25, after working at the house for four years. “At the time, she says, it felt as if the company was taking a bit of a risk with me.”

Alongside gender, women auctioneers cite other possible impediments to female advancement. “I think [a career in] the art world isn’t necessarily something highly encouraged by Asian parents, who often think professions such as law or even medicine would be more stable,” says So, while CC Wang, who heads business development at Sotheby’s Asia after starting her career in London, draws on her experience as a foreigner. “Working in London, as a [member of a] minority, I never thought I’d have an opportunity to do it,” she says.

All those I talk to mention the trailblazing influence of Elaine Kwok, now managing partner at Hauser and Wirth, Asia. I received a lot of valuable advice from Elaine when training and after I’d become an auctioneer,” says Liang Lin-Chen, now specialist head of sale at Christie’s, who once worked with her at the auction house. “She was the first Asian female auctioneer at an international auction house, and an inspiration to many of us,” Liang adds.

So, what changed? One reason lies in the three-year-long Covid pandemic. Whereas previously Hong Kong’s auction houses would have relied on visiting auctioneers to helm important sales, the travel ban and the return of many foreign employees to their home countries forced a sudden reliance on local talent, putting Hong Kong-based team members in the spotlight. Formerly, training might take up to two years to complete, yet Ho was given her first sale at 29, after just two and half months of coaching. “My mentor said we were really short of auctioneers,” she recalls, “so, ‘can you get up there and do 30 lots and try it out?’ I was put up on stage and everything started rolling.”



Florence Ho of Sotheby’s Asia

With in-person sales seriously curtailed and even cancelled altogether, remote, live streamed auctions now became the new normal. The result, says Hilton, is that “today’s auction is completely unrecognisable from its former pre-Covid self.” Although a presence for the past 10 years, the online audience now “occupies the best seats in the house”, with a huge amount of effort going into the production. With the situation returning to normality at last, auctioneers must now simultaneously juggle bids from three places while adapting their skills to sell to an audience they can’t see in person.

“Auctioneering requires 100 percent of my attention energy and focus for a period of time that you can’t predict,” says Hilton – and with bidding battles spontaneously sparking it can be hugely testing. Wang recalls that such was the frenzy of telephone and in-room bidding as she was selling important pieces from the Hotung Collection, the auction overran by four hours without her even realising.

Parallels are often made between an auctioneer and a music conductor or actor. “Being an auctioneer is so multifaceted,” says So. “You can liken parts to [following] music sheets or acting lines – and an element of rehearsal goes into it too. What’s different from these metaphors is that you can map out a thousand scenarios that might play out, and there’s an element of freestyling and improvisation. You have to be agile, able to adapt and think on your feet when you’re faced with so many uncertain factors.”



Danielle So of Phillips

As the ebb and flow of an auction moves, some lots might be harder to sell than others. “The market is most active when it feels confident, exciting and everyone else is bidding,” says Hilton. “We’re taught to think of an auction like keeping a beach ball in the air – the moment it falls everyone feels it, so you have to keep the energy in the room, like keeping the ball up in the air.” And if a work doesn’t sell, the auctioneer must then feign confidence or else risk jeopardising the other lots. “I still get nervous before every auction,” Hilton admits. “I’ve learned to appreciate those nerves now … it means you’re gearing up to something huge.”

After helming high-profile sales in New York last year – including the second night of the collection amassed by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which made history by realising US$1.6 billion, the highest auction total ever for a private art collection – the word “huge” is an understatement: among the late tech billionaire’s art trove were works by Picasso, Hockney and Cezanne. The first night was helmed by Christie’s heavyweight Jussi Pylkkänen, who’s no stranger to taking bids from the world’s wealthiest buyers: in 2017 he auctioned Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi for US$450 million, making the painting the most expensive work of art sold in history.



Liang Lin-Chen of Christie’s

Although works by male artists top the “most expensive” list, auction houses are increasingly ensuring that diversity is reflected in their catalogues. Hilton says that women artists are now achieving high prices at auction, with much of the demand coming from museums wishing to address the gender imbalance in their collections.

Global demand patterns are changing too. “We now have a much more sophisticated collector in Asia,” says Hilton, as regional sales now feature a wider range of global art names compared to the previous focus on Chinese contemporary works. And with 39 percent of new art buyers now coming from this part of the world, the market is showing no signs of slowing.

Against such a backdrop, the future looks bright indeed for Asian-based auctioneers, whether or not they’re female. Yet ultimately part of the industry’s success or otherwise depends on them: on their authority and ability to influence the decision-making process, on when to sell, whether to accept a split request and who to sell to. And that, says Wang, is what she enjoys about her job the most. “It’s the moment I can squeeze an extra bid out of our client – that’s the most important aspect for every auctioneer.”