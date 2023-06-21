Passing the Baton: Esther Ma on Hong Kong’s Athletic Future

Prestige Woman of Power Esther Ma, who combines running her sports-management and education company Harvest Sky with committee work for the Athletes Career and Education Programme, says there’s still work to be done when it comes to nurturing young athletes in Hong Kong.

I was always an avid athlete and admire the discipline and resilience of all the athletes around me. I was approached by two Olympic swimmers – my fellow University of California, Berkley alumnus Camille Cheng, and family friend Geoff Cheah, who attended Stanford – back in 2015 about their career opportunities after the Rio Olympics. As I have a passion for mentoring young people, their questions inspired me to set up the sports-management and education company Harvest Sky, so I could provide mentorship and career counselling to other athletes. I began the company in 2016 with more than 30 founding ambassadors, who are elite and amateur athletes from various sports.

Esther Ma

At the Athletes Career and Education Programme, I mentor retired athletes who are interested in sports education and entrepreneurial pursuits. I also identify new corporate mentors and employers who are interested in hiring retired athletes on a part- or full-time basis.

The main challenge in promoting Hong Kong athletes internationally is that sports development in the city lags behind the US, Europe and Australia due to lack of support from the government and corporations. However, with the recent accomplishments of Siobhan Haughey and Cheung Ka Long, I’m glad to see increasing attention and support for sports here. I hope this trend will continue to flourish.

Another problem is that Hong Kong schools offer physical education classes that are rather basic and mundane. The spirit of sports education should include scholarships for outstanding athletes, fireside chats by Olympians or Asian Game medalists, and even tours to sports museums and institutions, so that students are motivated

to succeed as athletes.

Training for professional athletes in Hong Kong is considered rigorous, mostly under the curriculum of the Hong Kong Sports Institute. However, professional athletes should also interact with more international athletes who can mentor them, fostering a global perspective and mentality. Special Olympians and Paralympians should also be offered the same type of training, competition and incentives opportunities to raise unified sports in Hong Kong to the next level.

Women in sports still sometimes encounter gender inequality and social bias. Unisex sports such as polo, ultimate frisbee and pickleball tend to see male players as stronger athletes. However, we’re seeing more women and girls participating in all sorts of sports nowadays. I foresee increased opportunities from corporations and the government to empower women to participate in sports.

A sport I see becoming more popular in Hong Kong is swimming, possibly inspired by Siobhan’s success. Running is another sport that can be elevated to a higher level with the recent achievements of Wilson Wong in breaking Hong Kong’s full marathon record. The third is pickleball, which is an accessible, inexpensive and fun unisex sport for all ages.