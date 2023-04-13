Art Basel Hong Kong Joins MGM for a Celebratory Sector Party

“Long Time No See” brought together some of the industry’s most renowned artists and personalities to celebrate the reopening of the city.

On March 22, MGM was joined by Art Basel Hong Kong to celebrate the first edition of one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year since the city has reopened. Hosted by MGM China Holdings Limited’s co-chairperson and executive director Pansy Ho, the “Long Time No See” sector party saw more than 500 local and international guests enjoying the festivities at Forty-Five atop Central’s iconic The Landmark. In attendance were esteemed individuals across the art, fashion, music and movie industries including Pharrell Williams, Li Xiaopeng, Adrian Cheng, Edwin Chuang, Eva Chow and more, with visual and musical performances from Rainbow, El Toro, Kulu, Yeo, Vivian, Johnny Hiller and Alex Nude. Guests also enjoyed a dazzling performance of “The Lion Awakens,” a special performance curated by Surprise Surprise, while savouring a myriad of Canton culinary delights.

“We aim to engage with our global audiences through building an extensive network of arts and culture with Art Basel Hong Kong, which is an integral part of our longstanding commitment to global art and cultural development and our effort to help Macau achieve economic diversification,” said Ho. “Our successful partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong will reinforce the Greater Bay Area’s position in promoting art and cultural exchange between the East and West.”