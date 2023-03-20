Design Trust Gala 2023 Raises Almost HK$10 Million in Support of Arts and Design

The Design Trust Gala held on Saturday, 18 March 2023, was a triumph for the arts and design scene, raising HK$9.9 million in a live and silent auction to benefit the development of design and creative communities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

The highly anticipated event on the city’s social calendar brought together some of the region’s most influential creative talents, art and design connoisseurs and leaders in the industry. The gala was co-curated by renowned designer and the brains behind the Regent Hotel’s revamp, Chi-Wing Lo and Marisa Yiu the co-founder, lead curator and executive director of Design Trust. Themed around The Art of Presence, Hong Kong, the gala celebrated the yin and yang of presence and absence, the artistic and material manifestation of humanity and the optimism felt by all in the restoration of community connection and collaboration. These poignant messages were all brought to life in a specially curated, site-specific installations and performances by local creatives including Xiaolin, Stephanie Tang and Henry Chu, and Design Trust designer-mentees and grantees including Batten & Kamp, Niko Leung, Xavier Tsang and Adelaide Tam.

Victor Lo (centre) receiving the Design Trust Legacy Award by Lars Nittve and Marisa Yiu

Chi-wing Lo receiving the Design Trust Heritage Innovator Award by Goodwin Gaw and Marisa Yiu

Cao Fei receiving the Design Trust Art Prize by Alan Lo and Marisa Yiu

Three luminaries also received honours at the Design Trust Gala 2023 – Victor Lo, Chi-wing Lo and Cao Fei all received prizes in recognition of their massive influence and contribution to the arts. Victor Lo was presented with the Design Trust Legacy Award for his unwavering support of the creative industries and his critical role in shaping the city’s cultural landscape. Chi-wing Loo was presented with the Design Trust Heritage Innovator Award for pushing the limits in his works. Cao Fei received the Design Trust Art Prize as one of China’s most internationally recognised artists who’s been exhibited at some of the world’s foremost galleries and museums.

Apart from the organisers and prize winners, other attendees at the event include Goodwin Gaw, Kenneth Fok, Guo Jing Jing, Adrian Cheng, Alan Lo, Yenn Wong, Yana Peel, Ivan Pun, Pansy Ho, Eva Chow, Elly Lam, Ayla Sham, Vivienne Tam, Princess Alia, Oscar Wang and more.