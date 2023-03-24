First Look at the Prestige x Artsy Kickstart the Art Party

Following the Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 preview on March 21, Prestige and Artsy held an after-show get-together at the luxurious and indulgent Crowne Super Deluxe in the heart of the vibrant Lang Kwai Fong district. Inside, the guests were greeted by Richard Orlinski’s gorilla sculpture, courtesy of Hublot, and a feast of exquisite delicacies. Among the international collectors, dealers, artists, gallerists and auctioneers while sipping Ruinart champagne and Macallan whiskey highballs were Women of Power honourees Emily Lam-Ho and Cecilia Yeung, 40 under 40 honourees Charlotte Tsuei-Robinson, Ruby Fung and Tiffany Chan, and socialites Beatrice Ho and Veronica Li.