First Look at the Prestige x Artsy Kickstart the Art Party

By Gennady Oreshkin
24 Mar 2023
Lifestyle
Following the Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 preview on March 21, Prestige and Artsy held an after-show get-together at the luxurious and indulgent Crowne Super Deluxe in the heart of the vibrant Lang Kwai Fong district. Inside, the guests were greeted by Richard Orlinski’s gorilla sculpture, courtesy of Hublot, and a feast of exquisite delicacies. Among the international collectors, dealers, artists, gallerists and auctioneers while sipping Ruinart champagne and Macallan whiskey highballs were Women of Power honourees Emily Lam-Ho and Cecilia Yeung, 40 under 40 honourees Charlotte Tsuei-Robinson, Ruby Fung and Tiffany Chan, and socialites Beatrice Ho and Veronica Li.

  • Jamie Yue, Christina Standaloft, Lorène Faure and Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui
  • Eric Sze
  • Hye Hyun
  • Jeffrey Chen
  • Kimmy Lai
  • Charlotte Tsuei-Robinson
  • Kajal Naina and Anna Wong
  • Olivier Dumblum
  • Whisbe, Michelle Ong, Oceana Ou and Adrien Cheung
  • Cecilia Yeung
  • Yaejin Lee, Sora Yeon, Yeoun Lee And Yeji Kim
  • Amanda Cheung
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Wang Chien-Yang
  • Bipin Karma
  • Sandy Ip
  • Mike Profeta and Jen Balisi
  • Ching Mok and Aliya Althoff
  • CC Wang and Jiajia Wang
  • Justin Chen and Stephen Ngan
  • Rachel Cheung
  • Hilda Chan
  • Henry Chen and Christina Wong
  • Veronica Li
  • Ruby Fung
  • May Chen and Jessi Chloe Chen
  • Damian Chandler, Jenn Prat and Robin Peckham
  • Willem Molesworth and Ysabelle Cheung
  • Celine Dong, Elin Fu and Nelson Htoo
  • Amanda Sun and Christy Cheung
  • Julien-Loic Garin, Onyue Chan, Karen Cheng, Isabelle Piffard
  • Paul Howard, Yvette Yung and Gillian Howard
  • Jonathan Ly, Yichun Feng, Rishika Assomull and Valentin Moriceau
  • Jeff Chan and Pony Pong
  • Angela Wu and Jennifer Chen
  • Christina Wang and Layne Gao
  • Elliot and Tiffany Faber
  • Claudia Cheung, Terence Ma and Justin Ma
  • Ryuji and Diana Yasukagawa
  • Jinjoo Kim
  • Francesca Marcaccio Hintzeman and Stephanie Teng
  • Sabella Tang and Dary Ng
  • Sarah Fung
  • Yuki Yasukagawa
  • ChangHee Hong (right) and Korean collectors
  • Yoko Nagano, Shiho Akiyama and Mami Shirakawa
  • Jonathan Crockett, Cindy Yen and Meiling Lee
  • Taylor Lee, Samson Koo and Michael Lee
  • Patricia Li (right)
  • Dorota Menard, Lucie Petit and Sarah Watts
  • Jason Ho, Kwong Wing Kwan and Cyrus Lamprecht
  • Yumeno and Shun Ogiso
  • Andy Ching Ho and Marie Wong
  • Emily Lam Ho
  • Colleen You and Emily Lam Ho
  • Beatrice Ho
  • Crystal So, Natalie Ng, Hanne, Solah Hwang and Annie Kwok
  • Viola Yao and Joyce Chen
  • DJ Xiaolin
Gennady Oreshkin

Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.

