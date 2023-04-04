Highlights from Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

All the faces, artworks, and happenings you missed during the two days of the VIP preview at Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

This year marked the highly anticipated full return of Art Basel to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Prestige was elated to be chosen as a media partner for this extravaganza of creativity, where we bumped into prominent figures such as André Fu, Victoria Tang-Owen, Women of Power honourees Marisa Yiu, Emily Lam and Catherine Kwai, as well as our March cover star Yusaku Maezawa and revered artist Takashi Murakami.

More than 130 galleries from around the work took part in the fair, showcasing many of today’s brightest artistic talents: under the guidance of Australian curator Alexie Glass-Kantor, the Encounters section presented up-and-coming local artists Jaffa Lam and Trevor Young front and centre, while Discoveries, curated by the founder of Beijing Art Lab, Li Zhenhua, trained a spotlight on groundbreaking works within the motion art field. On the second day of the VIP preview, Prestige senior editor Jon Wall hosted a panel talk with collector Jacobo Garcia-Gil and CURATOR Group founder Vincent Wu about the intricacies of art collecting. We were delighted to have the opportunity to catch up with esteemed friends and familiar faces in the art world and talk to artists and gallerists about their work. In these pages we present a glimpse into the grandeur and, it must be said, the glamour of Art Basel.