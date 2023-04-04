facebook

Highlights from Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

By Gennady Oreshkin
04 Apr 2023
All the faces, artworks, and happenings you missed during the two days of the VIP preview at Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

This year marked the highly anticipated full return of Art Basel to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Prestige was elated to be chosen as a media partner for this extravaganza of creativity, where we bumped into prominent figures such as André Fu, Victoria Tang-Owen, Women of Power honourees Marisa Yiu, Emily Lam and Catherine Kwai, as well as our March cover star Yusaku Maezawa and revered artist Takashi Murakami.

More than 130 galleries from around the work took part in the fair, showcasing many of today’s brightest artistic talents: under the guidance of Australian curator Alexie Glass-Kantor, the Encounters section presented up-and-coming local artists Jaffa Lam and Trevor Young front and centre, while Discoveries, curated by the founder of Beijing Art Lab, Li Zhenhua, trained a spotlight on groundbreaking works within the motion art field. On the second day of the VIP preview, Prestige senior editor Jon Wall hosted a panel talk with collector Jacobo Garcia-Gil and CURATOR Group founder Vincent Wu about the intricacies of art collecting. We were delighted to have the opportunity to catch up with esteemed friends and familiar faces in the art world and talk to artists and gallerists about their work. In these pages we present a glimpse into the grandeur and, it must be said, the glamour of Art Basel.

  • Judith Benjamin and André Fu
  • Benny Han
  • Shawn Yue
  • Shen Qing and Oceana Ou (wearing Chloé)
  • Mak2
  • William Chang and Oceana Ou (wearing Chloé)
  • Edward Tang and Jonathan Cheung
  • Yuki Terase, Yusaku Maezawa and Oceana Ou (wearing Chloé)
  • Alex Lam
  • Karena Ng
  • Shane Gilberto Jenny (Courtney Act) and Bonnae Gokson
  • Oceana Ou (wearing Chloé) and Adrian Cheung
  • Julia Hu and Benny Li
  • Ankie Beilke and Caryn Yap
  • Marisa You
  • Gareth Tong
  • Amy Cappellazzo and Oceana Ou (wearing Chloé)
  • Colleen Yu
  • Emily Lam-Ho
  • Yvonne Fong
  • Victoria Tang-Owen and Elly Lam
  • Alice Mong
  • Leelee Chan
  • Carmina Lo and Tasha Lam
  • Jolie Chan
  • Bryant Lu
  • Karin El-Azar and Alison Chen
  • Antonia LI
  • Allan Zeman
  • Xiang Ma
  • Alex Castro Moore and Pavlos Panayitou
  • Kieran Ho
  • David Teplitzky
  • Prestige panel talk, “Art Collecting: A Primer”
  • Jon Wall, Vincent Wu and Jacobo Garcia-Gil
  • Catherine Kwai and Edward Fung
  • Yusaku Maezawa

Gennady Oreshkin

Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.

