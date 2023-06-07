Prestige Women of Power Summit 2023

When Prestige launched Women of Power in 2021, we wanted it to be more than a list. We were building a community of inspiring female leaders, and with that mission in mind, we promised to host inspiring talks, discussions, intimate gatherings and such, that could have a roll on effect and inspire the next generation.

In 2023, we bring you our first Women of Power Summit. Our inaugural conference brings together influential female leaders in Hong Kong in thought-provoking and inspiring conversations and discussions on a range of topics highly pertinent to women in leadership positions from all walks of life.

Themed around three major topics: Leadership, Mentorship and Relationship, our Women of Power honourees are set to take to the stage on June 8 to share personal stories and anecdotes, while offering invaluable advice to the audience.