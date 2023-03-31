Harry Styles: Net worth, Career and Expensive Things He Owns

He became popular as a member of the former boy band One Direction (1D). He rules red carpets with his impeccable fashion sense. He is a sensational solo artist and has three Grammy Awards to his credit. He has appeared in numerous movies. He is an entrepreneur. He is Harry Styles. And, Harry Styles’ net worth is as massive as the star himself.

From his beauty label Pleasing to his music career, various brand endorsements, movies, modelling gigs and several bestselling studio albums — these just don’t make him a busy star but also justify this former Directioner’s ever-rising net worth.

Harry Styles’ net worth, expensive things he owns and career

Harry Styles’ net worth

With numerous hit albums in an immensely successful career, including solo as well as the ones with the ‘It Boy’ band One Direction, and a line of premium beauty products, there are more reasons than one behind Harry Styles’ lavish lifestyle.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Little Freak” singer has a staggering net worth of USD 120 million as of 2023. The figure has seen a massive surge from an estimated USD 80 million in 2021, as reported by South China Morning Post.

When albums debut at the highest chart rankings, and international concerts and tours grab headlines for solo performances, such an enormous wealth is no surprise. Plus, renowned brand endorsements such as Gucci, along with appearances at high-profile events have also contributed heavily to Harry Styles’ net worth.

Harry Styles’ beginning and One Direction days

Christened Harry Edward Styles, this singer and songwriter was born on 1 February 1994 in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, England. His parents, Anne Twist and Desmond Styles got divorced when he was seven. Styles attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School where he became the lead singer of the White Eskimo band.

He started his journey way back in 2010 when he couldn’t make it to the seventh season of X Factor as a solo contestant. But, as destiny would have it, not only Styles but the other members of the cult band — Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — were also not shortlisted after their solo acts. However, when host Simon Cowell called them back for a group performance, they bagged third place. This was just the beginning.

1D released their debut album titled Up All Night in November 2011, and Styles caught attention immediately. The album, which features the hit track “What Makes You Beautiful,” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and held the apex rank on various music charts across 16 countries. By 2012, Up All Night had already sold over 4.5 million copies globally and grossed over USD 5 million from the corresponding tours and concerts. The band also became UK’s first music act to have their debut album reach number one in the US.

After this, Styles toured extensively with One Direction between 2013 and 2014, and they made USD 75 million in revenue. Their second studio album, Take Me Home, was released in November 2012 to similar success, followed by their third album, Midnight Memories, in November 2013, and Four in November 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection)

In 2013, the group’s Take Me Home tour collected USD 114 million. The following year proved to be a major highlight, as their Where We Are tour, in support of Midnight Memories (2013), sold four million copies. It became their highest-grossing tour and made nearly USD 290 million. In 2015, the On the Road Again tour also made major news as it grossed USD 208 million. The same year, Zayn Malik exited the group, but others continued as a four-piece band and released, what was their final album, Made In The A.M. Together, One Direction has released five studio albums, and besides being on vocals, Harry has penned some of the songs too.

SCMP mentions that as of 2020, One Direction has sold over 70 million records and bagged around 200 awards out of which there are seven Brit awards and six Billboard music awards. While still in 1D, he also co-wrote a song for Ariana Grande called “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart.”

Such incredible success and sky-high album sales have contributed hugely to Harry styles’ net worth and made him the heavyweight music celebrity that he is.

Styles’ journey as a solo singer

Harry Styles has earned millions during his One Direction days which has heavily contributed to his current net worth, but the “Late Night Talking” crooner is an equally renowned solo artist.

Just a year after One Direction went into an indefinite hiatus, Styles dropped his debut single “Sign of the Times” in April 2017, and the following month he dropped his first solo album, Harry Styles. The album also kicked off his first tour. He followed them up with two more albums — Fine Line in 2019 (featuring his hit single “Watermelon Sugar”), and Harry’s House (2022) via Columbia Records. Both reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart in several countries, including the US and the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Commenting on this 13-track platinum album which Styles wrote during the “gifted” and “stolen time” of the COVID-19 pandemic, StyleCaster quotes a 2022 interview of the popstar with Apple Music, “I kind of stopped for a second and looked at what I turned to listen to and what I was watching and all that kind of stuff and was like, ‘What does it actually mean to make something? And what does it mean to me to make something as my job?’”

Styles bagged three Grammy Awards — Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year in 2023, both for Harry’s House and Best Pop Solo Performance (2021) for “Watermelon Sugar” (2019). The track spiralled to become his first solo US Billboard No. 1 single.

Currently, he is busy with his Love On Tour performances in support of Fine Line, which began in September 2021 and will conclude in July 2023. Billboard mentions it to be one of his greatest career hits as he made an astounding USD 95 million for selling around 7,19,000 tickets, which translates to roughly USD 2.25 million a night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Some of Styles’ other hit singles include “Lights Up”, “Adore You”, “Golden”, “Treat People With Kindness” and “Falling.”

All these, plus his 2022 Coachella headline performance and several meet and greets, have made Harry Styles’ net worth grow leaps and bounds. However, it is important to note that the amounts mentioned are not entirely pocketed by him as payments to his team and crew are made from it.

Harry Styles’ brand endorsements and own label

High-end brand endorsements and his own entrepreneurial skills are lucrative ways in which Harry makes some handsome bucks. He is known for his gender-bending fashion and eclectic sartorial choices which are evident from his dresses, skirts and voluminous suit pants worn at Met Gala, Brit Awards and other red-carpet events.

The music icon became a global face for the luxury Italian fashion maison Gucci in 2018 and has appeared in several of the label’s campaigns and collections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

In 2022, Styles collaborated with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and created a men’s avant-garde collection called Gucci HA HA HA (pictured). In this, Harry Styles showcased “the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual,” reads the fashion house’s website.

In November 2021, the “Satellite” star launched his own beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing. Speaking to Harper’s Bazar, he said, “I wanted to find a way to explore more ideas and have more opportunities to collaborate with people who were inspiring me; that’s how Pleasing was born.” He added, “Starting the brand with beauty felt exciting because creating great products is a unique way to make people feel good.”

The brand sells nail paint in cute shades like a glossy white Perfect Pearl, a pink shade called Granny’s Pink Pearls, and a black-blue Inky Pearl. It also has serums, skincare products and apparel for both adults and kids.

Although it is difficult to put a ballpark figure to Harry Styles’ salary from Pleasing, it is safe to deduce, that it adds to his net worth quite well.

In 2022, he became the face of Apple AirPods’ spatial audio campaign but donated his fees to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organisation helping over six million refugees forced to leave Ukraine.

As part of One Direction, Harry Styles also appeared in several brand ads like Pepsi, Macy’s and Toyota, which have largely added to his total wealth.

Movies and filmography

Besides being a complete dominator on stage, Harry Styles is also an actor par excellence and has some acclaimed movies to his credit.

The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” vocalist made his film debut with the Oscar-winning movie, Dunkirk (2017). And as part of the highest-grossing World War II feature that raked up USD 527 million globally, Styles also received a large slice of the pie.

The year 2022 saw another of his big screen ventures when Styles starred in Don’t Worry Darling, which made news for the off-camera chemistry between the actors and director. Despite that, he reportedly took home USD 3 million. According to StyleCaster, during a press conference for the film, Styles said, “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it.”

The same year, he also appeared in My Policeman. He has made a short cameo in Marvel’s Eternals in 2021. Although this was a brief one, Styles has apparently inked a USD 100 million deal with the studio for five flicks, as per various reports.

However, prior to these, the 1D alum appeared in the band’s concert film titled One Direction: This is Us (2013), which garnered USD 68 million.

Expensive car collection

Harry Styles is known to have invested in a range of premium luxury vehicles that make a stunning automobile portfolio. One such is a Ferrari California in Nero Dayton shade which reportedly costs USD 3,30,000.

A Jaguar E Type Roadster is another impressive vehicle in Styles’ garage. The red convertible is the perfect combination of retro style and classic lines. The model has a new variation now, the E-type Reborn, which comes with the options of 3.8 or 4.2-litre engines, as well as a fixed-head coupe and an open two-seater body design.

Another powerful Ferrari in Styles’ automobile collection is the Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. The car debuted in 1972 and was a step to popularise the brand with an open design. It has a 2.4-litre V6 engine and reportedly costs USD 3,60,000. As per various reports, Styles owns the Giallo Modena colour.

A good ol’ Mercedes-Benz 230 SL is another proof of the singer’s love for vintage cars. According to the brand’s website, It “was the world’s first sports car with a sturdy passenger cell and crumple zones. Its outstanding feature is the extremely sturdy, concave shape of the removable hardtop. Popularly, the 230 SL was soon referred to only as the Pagoda – its hardtop reminded people of the roof shape of the Asian temples of the same name.” It was first produced in 1963 and has a top speed of nearly 200 kmph.

An Audi R8 Coupe in his collection shows his inclination towards classic vehicles. Considered to have one of the sleekest designs, the 2023 version starts at USD 1,58,600 and is available in nine different colours.

Opulent properties

Harry Styles has invested a considerable amount of his wealth in real estate and owns spectacular properties.

He forayed into the real estate segment in 2012 when he purchased a white stucco house in North London. The 213 sq m house reportedly cost USD 4.8 million and has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Two years later, he bought another property in LA’s posh Beverley Hills neighbourhood for USD 4 million. Designed by Alejandro Ortiz, the treehouse-style house covers a 278 sq m area including five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. However, he sold it in 2016 for USD 3.2 million.

The same year, Styles invested in a property in another LA neighbourhood, a USD 6.9 million modern pad in Sunset Strip. Covering an area of 408 sq m and featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the mansion also has a swimming pool, movie theatre and penthouse suite. In 2017, he listed the house for USD 8.5 but sold it for USD 6 million in 2019.

In 2017, Styles added a USD 8.7 million Tribeca, NYC, apartment to his property collection with famous neighbours like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Lawrence. The 278 sq m flat has three bedrooms.

Two years later, Styles bought another house in Hampstead for USD 10.9 million, and the following year he bought the next-door residence for USD 5.5 million.

Personal life

There is no doubt that Harry Styles is one of the finest and most popular music icons of the time, and therefore his personal life has also attracted media attention.

Just a year after finishing X Factor, he dated host Caroline Flack briefly. The two had a 14-year age gap. After their break-up, Styles made news when he was linked with Taylor Swift in 2012.

He has also dated Kendall Jenner and although the two split, they reportedly remain very close friends. Harry has also been linked with actress Camille Rowe and actress-and-director Olivia Wilde.

(Main and featured image credit: Harry Styles/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.