In The Saddle: In Conversation with Jockey Alexis Badel

Winner of the BMW Derby 2023, French jockey Alexis Badel has been riding for what seems like his whole life. We catch up with him to find out about the forces that come into play in the art (and science) of horse racing.

I’m proud to say I come from an equestrian family. My mom is the first female horse trainer in the history of France. Her dad was a racehorse owner in the past, my father was a professional jockey and

so was my older brother.

Training in Hong Kong is intense. I ride horses every morning because it’s part of the training for the jockeys. The association with the horse is part of my routine – it’s what keeps me fit and helps me keep close contact with the animal. I also exercise a lot outside of the race season – stretching and developing the muscle groups that might be neglected during riding. Anything from running to yoga could do.

The Derby in Hong Kong is only open to four-year-old horses, so there can only be one in a horse’s career, which creates a lot of demand. People want to win, so they buy expensive horses, which makes it extremely competitive. The Derby is also over 2,000 metres – an unusually long distance compared to other races in Hong Kong.

The jockey must be able to build an instant connection with the animal. Before the race, you only have minutes

to understand the horse. Sometimes we get to race the horses we know, other times we don’t – and that’s when that instant connection card comes into play. This connection is about being sensitive, able to read the horse’s mind and speak the same language.

Alexis Badel at Sha Tin Racecourse, in Sha Tin Hong Kong on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Photo: Alex Evers)

Developing this ability must be a gift. You need sensitivity, which helps you to understand the horses and communicate with them. You need to ride and observe them. Once you can pick up the signs that they’re happy, anxious, nervous or angry, you can speak the same language.

Winning a Derby is probably the biggest achievement a jockey could have, as it’s one of the most difficult races to win. The BMW Derby in Hong Kong was probably one of the most challenging races I’ve ever ridden, so I’m happy and grateful I could deliver. Honestly, I never expected to win this race, I thought it would be impossible.

What makes riding in Hong Kong unique? First, it’s the weather. As for the horses, they mainly come from New Zealand, Australia or South Africa, so they can adapt to heat and humidity. Most of the races in Hong Kong are sprints: fast and intense. The races in countries like France, for example, are a bit slower. Hong Kong also has only two tracks – Happy Valley and Sha Tin. In Europe, naturally, there are many more racecourses.

I’m not sure yet if I’d ever consider training the next generation of jockeys. I like to share my experience and point of view, but I’m still very young. I’ve got around a decade of racing ahead of me, so we’ll see.