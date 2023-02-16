Jen Balisi on Opening Her First Restaurant Barkada and Why It’s Felt “Just Right”

In the quiet before the storm of opening her very first restaurant, Barkada, Prestige 40 Under 40 laureate Jen Balisi details the leaps of faith she’s had to take – and continues to take – to get to where she is today.

“I don’t like Filipino food.” I remember being shocked to hear that statement from too many people I’d met in Hong Kong. I’ve since made it my life’s ambition to change that.

I grew up surrounded by Filipinos, even though I was born in the United States. Like many Filipino immigrants, my mother’s nursing career became her ticket to the American Dream, and every gathering with her fellow nurses meant buffet lines of lumpia, pancit noodles and crispy lechon. Trips back to the Philippines meant daily breakfasts of sweet and pungent longganisa garlic rice, topped with a fried egg.

I created the food blog Indulgent Eats for fun in 2011, while working as a marketing manager at American Express. Somehow, my Instagram following exploded and I was getting paid to share my dining adventures in New York – alongside Filipino recipes.

In 2017, I quit my job and pursued Indulgent Eats full-time right before moving to Hong Kong for my husband’s new job. We moved here without ever having set foot in the city, but my former NYC roommate Vivian was kind enough to make us feel right at home. Slowly but surely I became friends with chefs and restaurant owners, so when I released my cookbook in April 2022, I leveraged these connections to host pop- ups with Cookie DPT, Honbo and Alvy’s.

My Filipino Sisig Pizza ran at Alvy’s in September 2022. I was elated that both Filipinos and non-Filipinos were blown away by the flavours, including food editors who praised the dish and named me one of Hong Kong’s “rising culinary stars”.

That’s when I got the call from Singular Concepts. They were about to sign a lease for a ground-floor space inside Central’s new FOCO building and wanted a trendy, unique concept to tell a one-of-a-kind story. Fortunately, I’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant since middle school. I knew that if someone was going to put FIlipino food front and centre, I wanted it to be me.

Barkada means your close group of friends in Tagalog. I want it to feel like a second home, where you become friends with the team after coming back again and again for the bold and comforting Filipino flavours on the menu. As the chef consultant and co-founder, I created the concept and vision, influenced the interior design and branding, and developed the menu without having to work in the kitchen, since we could hire a more capable and skilled chef team. Having the support of Singular Concepts for the admin and operations side of opening a restaurant has been critical, from food and liquor-licence requirements to building a kitchen and hiring staff. It’s truly been a partnership in making my dreams come true.

Even though I’m entering entirely new territory and am forced to make decisions on things I sometimes feel unequipped to make, every step closer to Barkada has just felt right.