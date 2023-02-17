Natural Selection: Artist Offgod on Why Creative Evolution is Imperative

Andrew Mok, signed-to-a-label artist, fresh 18-year-old and literal high-schooler, might be better known to you as Offgod. And since his Prestige 40 Under 40 induction last year, he’s taken the world by storm with his clever 3D-printed AirPods Max sculptures, while amassing a fair few imitators along the way.

What’s your artist statement?

The art I create represents life itself, seen using a different perspective. Art is subjective, there are no wrong answers and we all have the ability to create whatever we want with no boundaries. Something that’s beautiful in one person’s eye might not be beautiful in someone else’s. My artworks aren’t necessarily meant to be functional and worn all the time: they’re meant to be conversation starters. The word “art” is extremely vague as it includes anything and everything that requires imagination and creativity, but for me it’s a release.

Do you ever get burned out?

Yes, burning out, especially as an artist, is always inevitable. However, it’s the way you change your mindset – from being negative to finding solutions – that separates a good artist from a great one. Me, I’d put a movie on while I work or think, which often leads to finding new ideas that I’d then turn into reality. I think the key to resolving a burn-out is just to relax and do things that spark that creativity.

Do you think creative evolution is important?

When I first started on Instagram there were a few artists I looked up to, but over the course of three to four years, the accounts started to vanish as the artists got tired of doing the same type of stuff over and over again, and eventually they disappeared off the face of the internet. I saw it happen and knew I didn’t want that to happen to me. Just like any other thing in life, a person has to evolve in order to be successful; there’s no point in making art if the artist isn’t striving to get better. I think what makes me a great artist is the fact that I’m willing to take the risk of trying something new, even if it risks lower engagement. It’s the new ideas that get people talking.

Where do you find fresh inspiration?

Movies, music, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube – basically anything. I mostly find inspiration through scrolling on the internet, but I also find it in real life by observing my surroundings, seeing how people act in public, how they dress.

How do you differentiate yourself as an artist?

Even though I still consider myself a “traditional” artist, I want to have tried anything and everything creatively. I dabble in everything from 2D art to 3D sculptures to photography. Someday, I’d love to branch out and become a fashion designer.