Fashion queen and actress supreme, Carina Lau is in a league of her own, having been at the top of Hong Kong’s cinema industry since the city’s golden era of films. Her various roles have landed her Hong Kong Film Awards and Golden Rooster best actress accolades, as well as nominations at the Cannes Film Festival and Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. Today she continues to delight fans around the world with her versatility and range, most recently appearing in Louis Koo’s sci-fi epic, Warriors of Future, which has been lauded for its high-octane CGI production. Lau didn’t come from money – she’s famously said she thought she’d end up as a factory worker in her hometown of Suzhou – but hard work and a boldness to try anything have made her one of the biggest screen legends today. Away from the cinema, Lau is also a patron of many charities, often showing up for the community and helping out at shelters for those in need.