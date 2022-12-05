Before joining Graff as store-planning manager and working her way up to becoming the brand’s global head of architecture, Caroline Braud designed a series of boutiques and flagship stores for a broad list of esteemed houses, including Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier. Honing her craft and expertise first at the prestigious Met de Penninghen art school, and then alongside masters such as Peter Marino and Gwenael Nicolas, Braud recently completed the palatial Graff store at 237 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The 3,700-square-foot space includes a modern interpretation of Louis VIV’s Galerie des Glaces as the main salon, which doubles as an exhibition space and a Treasury room designed to showcase a rotating selection of rare stones from Laurence Graff’s private safe. Recently, Braud also collaborated with Nicolas on the design of Graff’s store in Tokyo’s Ginza neighbourhood.