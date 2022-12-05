Businesswoman, entrepreneur and mother are only three of many hats worn by Christina Gaw, who demonstrates women can excel in their careers while simultaneously raising a healthy, happy family. Advocating for gender equality is a personal mission for Gaw – not only does she champion this within her global team of 400 employees at Gaw Capital Partners, she’s also actively working for change in the community and education. After serving as a board member of The Women’s Foundation for more than 10 years, she’s currently an advisor for Teach for Hong Kong and Time Auction, and a board member of the InspiringHK Sports Foundation. A force to be reckoned with in investment banking, Gaw attributes her success to her ability to embrace change; she believes a good leader must be quick to adapt in order to evolve and prevail.