Not only is Dr Daisy Wang one of the world’s leading specialists in Ming lacquer, and Qing imperial portraiture and textiles, but she also has one of the most discerning eyes when it comes to curating exhibitions that capture both the zeitgeist and museum-goers’ sentiments. Maybe that’s why so many of her ground-breaking exhibitions have been lauded by the press and garnered numerous awards. Wang is currently deputy director at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, where she leads its curation, research, exhibition planning, management, collection, conservation, publication, design and learning programmes. Her greatest feat this year are the museum’s nine opening exhibitions, collectively a trove of more than 1,000 priceless treasures from the Palace Museum, the Louvre in Paris and collections in Hong Kong. If she has one ambition for the future, it’s making the sharing of China’s rich art and culture her life’s work.