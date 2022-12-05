Daphne King’s reputation as a female leader of the arts precedes her: the vice-chairman of The Ink Society is also on the board of the Asian Cultural Council and co-chairs its fundraising gala. As a director of Alisan Fine Arts, King is devoted to promoting female Chinese contemporary artists. Her achievements as an art visionary were recognised in 2018 when she won the Women of Hope award in the art and culture category, followed by a Hong Kong Women Leadership Award from the World Women Leadership Congress in 2019. After celebrating Alisan Fine Arts’ 40th anniversary with a series of exhibitions featuring works by Chinese masters, King hopes to one day create a non-white cube art space for the gallery, as well as set up a foundation in the name of her mother, Alice King, to commemorate her contributions to Chinese contemporary art around the world.