After countless sip-and-spit sessions, Debra Meiburg became the first Master of Wine in Asia. Since then, the seasoned consultant to Cathay Pacific has built an empire in the world of wine: her venture MWM International is a remarkable pan-Asian business that features conferences, events, festivals and competitions. Meiburg Wine Media raises significant awareness for wine regions in Asian markets through its impactful marketing and branding campaigns – not to mention six published books – and a suite of multi-lingual educational materials and learning tools. To date, her passionate team has produced hundreds of informative videos, television series and documentaries. “Overachiever” is an understatement that easily describes Meiburg, who recently completed a five-year tenure as Head of Education for the Institute of Wine. In addition to organising between 200 and 300 wine events around Asia, she’s also undertaken a range of winemaking experiences to further her expertise, one of which includes working with her father and nephews at the family vineyard in Sonoma, California.