Professor Gillian Choa has been associated with Hong Kong’s booming performing-arts scene for years. Her influence as an art professional and educator reached an entirely new frontier when she was appointed director at The Hong Kong Academy of the Performing Arts (HKAPA). Choa’s career story is an example of resilience leading to success. Starting as a member of the HKAPA’s Theatre Design Department before becoming dean of the School of Theatre and Entertainment Arts, its deputy director and subsequently provost, Choa has elected it her duty to lead each HKAPA students towards international acclaim and excellence. “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” is the motto that she – as a person in a position to make impactful decisions – swears by. Outside of leading the Academy, Choa also sits on the boards of organisations including Create HK, the Advisory Committee on Arts Development, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund, and the Hong Kong Society for the Deaf, to name but a few.