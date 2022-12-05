As managing director of Goldman Sachs Asia’s Consumer and Wealth Management department, finance veteran Joyce Tam has mastered the ins and outs of advising the one-percenters on their financial portfolios and foundations. Yet Tam doesn’t let her stellar track record in finance define her. She’s involved with multiple charities, including the Zonta Club of Hong Kong, a pioneer service of advocacy projects on policies that help underserved communities. Tam also sits on the advisory committee of Quality Migrants and Professionals in Hong Kong and a fundraising committee of Mother’s Choice. Despite wearing multiple hats, Tam relentlessly reminds herself that failure isn’t an existential threat. She quotes US president Theodore Roosevelt: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood … ”