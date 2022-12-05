Owner and CEO of Occasions Asia-Pacific, Michelle Cheng-Chan has long had her finger on the pulse of what’s hip and happening in luxury, arts and culture, and philanthropy. Her understanding of the luxury market and deep insight into the Chinese consumer mindset recently earned her a Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Award for Business Excellence. Aside from running her award-winning business, Cheng-Chan has also dedicated much of her time to the advancement and development of Hong Kong and China. Since 2020, she’s been a member of the government’s Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals Advisory Committee and this year was appointed to the Ningbo Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Covid led to a lot of soul-searching for Cheng-Chan, who spent more than 1,000 consecutive days in Hong Kong without travelling, and a whopping 1,388 hours on Zoom. She’s now more determined than ever to find a healthier work/life balance and prioritise her mental and physical wellbeing.