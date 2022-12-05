For Dr Patricia Siu – or, Dr Patty, as she’s affectionately known – a great, toothy smile is tangible evidence of a job well done. But beyond the purely cosmetic, Siu wants said great, toothy smiles to radiate from a place of transformative happiness, a dream she’s held since earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree at the University of Southern California. “I just want to be the best dentist I can be by erasing fears of my work,” says the California native who now calls Hong Kong home. “I love changing smiles every day. Cosmetic dentistry is my passion.” A founding member of American Dental Partners with licences to practice in both California and Hong Kong, Siu has more than two decades of experience in the dentistry field under her scrubs, with focused speciality interests in Invisalign orthodontics, implant prosthodontics, aesthetic and restorative dentistry and children dentistry. “I’m also a huge tennis fan,” she says – of course, with a grin.