Hong Kong’s introduction to Peggy Chan began years ago when she opened Grassroots Pantry, advocating the benefits of a plant-based diet for both the soul and the environment. But even then, her dream was to one day set up and operate a non-profit organisation focusing on food education and nutrition, and supporting farmers. That dream at last became a reality early last year when Chan started Zero Foodprint Asia to drive the conversation around nature-first climate solutions and regenerative agriculture in Asia. In just under a year, the NGO has raised more than HK$2.5 million so far (basically in 18 months!) and funded nine farming projects in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area; it also plans to launch its first project in Southeast Asia soon. Through the process, Chan found herself unlearning and re-educating herself on everything she’s ever been taught about the old food and hospitality world – aside from learning from her partners, she’s also completed a Cambridge Institute sustainability leadership course to further her mission to transition her industry towards a net-zero future. Festina Lente – make haste slowly – is her motto: the quickest way to accomplish something is to proceed with deliberation.