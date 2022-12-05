Since 2012, S Alice Mong has served as executive director of the Asia Society Hong Kong, leading the NGO in its mission to navigate shared futures for Asia and the world in the fields of arts and culture, business and policy. There aren’t many people better suited for this job than Mong, who previously held leadership positions at top NGOs promoting cultural understanding, including the Committee of 100 and New York’s Museum of Chinese in America. Covid did little to stop the ASHK from introducing and operating 500 programmes, – online and in-person, and in Hong Kong and internationally – despite unpredictable closures and restrictions. In the near future, the ASHK will launch a sustainable internship programme to benefit young people who are the first in their families to attend university. To all aspirational young women, Mong has one secret to success: follow your own Yellow Brick Road with your heart, head and courage.