Building legacy forms a large part of Sabrina Fung’s modus operandi. As a fourth-generation head of the Fung Retailing Group – a supply-chain giant and one of the oldest privately held companies in Hong Kong – she’s committed to supporting the prosperity of the city and its people. In 2021, Fung spearheaded the formation of a new entity within the group, Wellness Med Limited (WLM), which focuses on global sport, health and wellness markets. Since its conception, WLM has signed a deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and launched a virtual avatar AjA. Aside from leading a thriving family business, Fung also is an ardent supporter of the arts and education, as a member of the Harvard Global Advisory Council, Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Hall Corporation and Executive Committee of Hong Kong University’s International Advisory Council of the Faculty of Business and Economics.