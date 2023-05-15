Style Folio: How Daisy Wang Honours Women Through History

The deputy director of curatorial and programming at the Hong Kong Palace Museum and Prestige Woman of Power, Daisy Wang talks about the recent and triumphant Cartier and Women exhibition, vintage finds and her style heroines.

How did you get into your current career?

I began my museum career as a curatorial assistant at the Museum of Fine Art in Boston, which is a great starting place for a junior curator. I was spoiled because it’s a world- class, encyclopaedic museum. My first job was to study some of the most precious pieces of ancient Chinese painting and calligraphy. I couldn’t even believe they let me handle those national treasures. I think the most rewarding part is to see that your visitors are inspired by the things that excite you. The second is that I’m interested in textiles particularly, costume accessories, jewellery – all kinds of things. I’m also interested in portraiture. When I look at a painting, I look at things people may not even notice. That’s what I’m most excited about, because I’m working on a book about portraiture of empresses inside of Qing palaces, a follow-up on my last exhibition about Qing empresses within the Forbidden City.

How did the Cartier and Women exhibition come about?

I was thinking, even today, there are so many important women who are shaping the history of Cartier and it would be fantastic if we could use a Qing Dynasty-women perspective to look at Cartier. Without any sort of hesitation, they responded with great enthusiasm. And that’s how we started the project. But again, I have a fantastic team of curators, editors, designers and educators who put this together, including the book. I was involved quite later in terms of a detailed understanding of Cartier’s history. I learned about so many different facets of women who I thought I was familiar with, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly.

Do you have a favourite piece in the Cartier and Women exhibition?

I was struck by the deeds of Queen Elizabeth of the Belgians. She was born in Germany in the 19th century, but was most active in the early 20th century. She had a medical diploma. She nursed wounded soldiers during the First World War. And during the Second World War she sheltered and helped many Jewish children in Belgium. I was also struck by how passionate she was about the arts and science. She was an accomplished violinist and pianist. She also supported poets, writers and musicians. And she also changed her tiara into a bandeau in the 1920s, so she could have more freedom of movement.

Queen Elizabeth of the Belgians’ bandeau tiara

How does your curatorial eye affect your personal style?

It’s intuitive. I tend to go for historical pieces. One of my style icons is Anna May Wong, who was active in the early decades of the 20th century. In many images, she’s wearing historical pieces inspired by Chinese traditional costume, sometimes recycled Qing Dynasty embroidery and other things. Of course, I don’t wear gold ornaments from the museum’s collections, but I do go to flea and antique markets whenever I have the chance. Sometimes, I travel to places because of textiles. A friend gave me a 57-year-old Guatemalan poncho. As I was out walking, somebody recognised it as coming from a Guatemalan village, so I went there. I also recently discovered that my maternal grandmother’s family was involved in silk manufacturing, which my parents never taught me about. And turns out my maternal great grandmother made lace when she was a widow. My grandmother inherited a lot of things from her. So, my grandmother left old family heirloom dresses and tops for me.

Qing Dynasty male court robe

How difficult is it curating a textile exhibition?

Number one: it’s very difficult to display costume, because you’re looking at organic materials like silk or cotton, ramie and hemp. They’re fragile. Number two: sensitivity to light, temperature and humidity. Number three: in this part of the world textile is an understudied area. Because it’s receiving relatively less academic attention, you don’t have many people pursuing textile in universities. And the fourth challenge: making your exhibition accessible and relatable to visitors. For example, I’m trying to present more textile, but I receive a lot of, not just resistance, but why do we even bother? Can you just use a replica? I’m trying to encourage people to show more textile, but it’s difficult logistically. Even the Emperor gown – you can just imagine how difficult it was to dress an emperor if I had to dress a mannequin.

Fashion History book by The Kyoto Cos- tume Institute

Which book are you currently reading?

It’s a Kyoto Costume Institute publication. This Japanese edition was founded with a goal to collect Western European and American Textiles. I was quite inspired, because I think that we’re trying to learn about our own costume history. But look at Japan. They not only look at their own history, but at European fashion. You know, when you study Chinese costume history, you can’t study in isolation, you have to look at what’s going on around you.