For newborns to toddlers, here’s our pick of the best Christmas gifts for the new bundles of joy in your life.
If you’re struggling to shop for new babies and toddlers in your life – be it your own, or your friends and families, this is the guide for you. Don’t settle for yet another plastic toy or Barbie doll. Here are a few more ideas you might have missed.
Keep scrolling to shop our selection of best gifts for babies and toddlers during the holiday season.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Seed Heritage Sophie The Giraffe Teething Rings
- Seed Heritage Sun Sweater
- Love, Bonito Issoria Tiered Gingham Dress
- Burberry Logo Print Check Baby Nest
- Naked Lab BambooSilk Baby Cot Sheet
- Malabar Baby My Favourite Toddler Blanket
- Cuddle + Kind Large Zara Unicorn
- Mommy's Ark Bowl and Spoon Sets
- Tinyme Personalised Name Puzzle
- Retykle Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Dress 12M
Cute and practical, this teething tool from Seed Heritage is the perfect gift for young ones. Between 0-12 months. Made from natural rubber, the soft teether comes with textured rings and is decorated with food-safe paint.
This sweater, with an all-over sun print, brings a bright pop of cheery colour. Made from cotton terry cloth, the slouchy style comes with snap fastenings at the shoulder for easy wear.
Love, Bonito is great for mommas who’d love to match their outfits with their young ones. This gingham dress brings a touch of nostalgia with a V-neckline, fixed straps with ties and a back zip closer for added security. Perfect for any mini adventures.
Splurge on your baby with this logo printed Burberry Kids baby nest. It comes with front button fastening for easy handling and is machine washable. Available on Farfetch.
Local brand Naked Lab was born with sustainability and good health in mind. Made with organic bamboo silk that’s breathable, anti-bacterial, thermal regulated and soft like silk, these baby cot sheets will be the softest sheets your babies will ever lay their heads on. Embroidery services are available to make these gifts truly personal.
Every child has their favourite snuggle blanket, and Malabar Baby’s toddler blankets, made with soft organic cotton muslin, and printed with gorgeous patterns, will sure to become the ultimate go-to.
Ethnically produced, each Cuddle + Kind soft doll is hand-knit, hand-loomed, embroidered and crocheted by artisans in Peru and Nepal, ensuring that the details and colour last for years to come. What’s more, each purchase helps to feed young children in need around the world.
These utensil sets are designed to be mess-free while keeping your baby happy – the silicon bowls come with function bases that stay in place on any flat surface, and comes in a range of fun colours and patterns to keep meals fun.
These name puzzles aren’t just special and unique gifts for your little loved ones, but they also provide educational benefits to your growing child. The puzzle bases and letters are decorated front and back, and comes with a felt storage pouch to keep all the pieces together.
Retykle is a great platform to buy pre-owned designer children clothing at more affordable prices – it’s also a wonderful way to be kind to the environment as children speed through clothing sizes especially at the early ages. Find incredible pieces, such as this Ralph Lauren long sleeve dress, on Retykle’s website.