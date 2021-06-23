From fashionable tableware to a new camera and a vintage-style jukebox, here are five lifestyle Items you should check out right now.

La DoubleJ

The beautiful, bright hues and bold floral prints are characteristic of La Double J’s instantly recognisable tableware. These orange-and-blue dessert plates in this Wildbird pattern, are sure to liven up sweet treats. From Lane Crawford Home.

Ricatech

Whether it’s rock ’n’ roll, blues or power ballads that you’re after, play them loud and proud in the colourful and rather pricy Ricatech polished Bubbler Jukebox in a walnut cabinet from Lane Crawford. This might look like vintage in style, but it’s equipped with a high-tech low-heat amp – and there’s room for 100 CDs. We can’t think of trendier lifestyle items to save up for!

Leica

Capture those special moments and take a look at the world in new, beautiful ways with Leica’s new V-Lux Typ 114 compact camera, available at Mr Porter.

Tom Dixon

The smoky, mysterious hues of the hanging melt pendant light by English design powerhouse Tom Dixon (at Lane Crawford) are a vision to behold. We think the item works best over a busy dining table populated by friends and family.

Morning

Now officially launched worldwide, the Morning Machine is perfect for any true coffee enthusiast out here. Thanks to a technology that optimises the flavour of each bean capsule, the machine stands out for its customisable features and works in tandem with a Morning app to provide users recipes developed by partner roasters. Conceptualised by Asian Coffee pioneers Leon Foo or PPP Coffee and Andre Chanco of Yardstick Coffee fame, the Morning Machine was first introduced in September 2020 with a kickstarter, it has recently won the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2021.