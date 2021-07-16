The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations were announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by actor and stand-up artist Cedric the Entertainer and will take place in Los Angeles’ Microsoft theatre on September 19.

The ceremony will go live on CBS at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (5.30 am IST on 20 September) and it can be streamed on Paramount+. While last year’s show was completely virtual, 2021 will have a limited live audience in the form of nominees and their guests.

In what seems like a promising race to the finish, HBO and HBO Max together received 130 nominations. Giving tough competition was Netflix, which tailed close with 129 nods. While Disney Plus received 71 nominations. Quite expectedly, Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian remained hot favourites, getting 24 nominations each. Another Disney Plus show — a Marvel spin-off WandaVision — got 23 nods, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale received 21, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which got 20.

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Image: Courtesy IMDb

The nomination list also came with its share of surprises and snubs. The much-criticised Emily In Paris was nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category alongside favourites Ted Lasso, PEN15, The Flight Attendant and Black-ish. No nomination for Nicole Kidman’s performance in The Undoing also raised eyebrows. Many were also disappointed with Don Cheadle getting a nomination for a meagre appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mj Rodriguez created history by becoming the first transgender artiste to earn a nomination in a major acting category. Rodriguez was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. Chinese-American Bowen Yang secured a spot in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the first SNL featured player to get a nomination in an acting category. British actress Michaela Coel’s brilliant performance in I May Destroy You got her a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie race. Netflix blockbuster Bridegerton earned a total of 12 nods, including one for British actor Regé-Jean Page in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Apart from the limited live audience, this year’s Emmy’s will be different from its predecessor in one more way — it will be more inclusive for gender non-conforming individuals. The Television Academy’s Board of Governors recently announced this change, which means that a nominee or winner can request to be addressed with a gender-neutral title like ‘Performer’ on their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette.

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie’s Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Main image: Courtesy Netflix; Featured image: Courtesy IMDb