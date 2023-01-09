5 Art Happenings This Month

Treat your eyes to a quick visit to these exciting art happenings this month.

BIONIC CONNECTIVITY

Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition is a group show presented by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) and its affiliated HKDI Gallery. Featuring five artists, including two from Hong Kong, the exhibition explores the symbiotic relationship between technology and the arts and the interactions between humans and nature. Drawing on organisms in nature and the lichen that arises from algae living among filaments of multiple fungi species in a mutualistic relationship, the collection poses a vision of hylozoism (the doctrine that all matter has life) for the future.



ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

The rotunda at Exchange Square in Central has been transformed into a kaleidoscopic time tunnel housing Rona Hu’s solo exhibition Ray of Light, a new body of work radiating a bright sense of positivity. Through chapters titled “The World”, “The Plight”, “Love”, and “Light”, Hu demonstrates how challenges in life can be reinterpreted as opportunities for self-growth – and that all adversities can be overcome by drawing strength from love. Inspired by surrealist master René Magritte, Hu adopts the apple as a thematic motif for her series.

Until January 13

FAMILIAR FACES

Amanda Wei Gallery presents works by Alixe Fu, whose artistic journey over more than 40 years took him across the world before he settledin Auvers-sur-Oise in the northern suburbs of Paris. Also known as “Van Gogh Village”, it’s the place that helped establish Fu’s reputationas an artist and where he feelshe truly belongs. The exhibition, sentimentally named Wheatfields’ Whisper after those painted with crows by the Dutch-born post-Impressionist, consists of seven independent themes that follow Fu’s symbolic series and showcases some of his most recognised works of portraiture.

Until March 7

TRICK OF THE MIND

Kwong Man Chun’s solo show Moonlit Dancing opens at Contemporary by Angela Li later this month. The exhibition focuses on the theme of memory: using overlaying colours and mediums, Kwong visually presents hazy and sporadic flashbacks of the mind, capturing the vivid movements and quiet stillness of a single memory or a snapshot of a dream scattered in the depths of consciousness.

Until February 25



REAL REVIEW

Brooklyn-based artist Andrew Englander’s solo exhibition in Hong Kong, titled THE REAL WORLD and showing at WOAW Gallery, takes its name from a ’90s reality show that followed a group of cohabitating young adults, prompting viewers to consider the absurdity of claiming anything to be “real” despite the impossibility of asserting objectivity. The works featured gesture towards the imperfect ways we perceive our surroundings, giving attention to certain details while ignoring others altogether.

Until January 10