Following the Art Basel Hong Kong 2022 preview on May 25, Prestige and Lifestyle Asia held an after-show get-together at The Hari Hong Kong’s elegant Balcony. Among the art lovers, collectors and buyers who mingled while sipping Ruinart champagne were Women of Power honouree Emily Lam-Ho, 40 under 40 honourees Brendan Fitzpatrick, Ruby Fung and Tiffany Chan, and socialites Elly Lam, Lynus Woo and Jacqueline Chow.