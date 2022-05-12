Art Basel Hong Kong 2022: Looking Ahead With Gagosian

After a minor pandemic-related delay, Art Basel Hong Kong opens this month at last. With an impressive line-up of 130 galleries, we speak to some of the familiar representatives around town about this year’s edition and what they hope visitors will take away with them.

In Conversation with Nick Simunovic, Managing Director of Gagosian Asia

Has your gallery’s curation focus changed since Covid?

We have always taken the position that a great gallery exhibition or a surprising and revelatory art fair booth should be timeless. At every Art Basel Hong Kong we try to bring our audience the strongest possible presentation of Gagosian artists. This year will be no exception.

What/who are some highlights you’ll be showing this year?

We are especially thrilled to be featuring Louise Bonnet and Ewa Juskiewicz at this year’s fair, two enormously talented painters whom we’ve never shown in Asia before. Louise’s painting is a preview to her much-anticipated solo exhibition at Gagosian HK, opening on May 31 in Pedder Building. We’ll also have remarkable paintings from Chinese contemporary master Zeng Fanzhi.

Ewa Juszkiewicz, Lace Leaves (2022)

What are some important topics/conversations you hope to spark in the fair visitors?

Fairs are typically a challenging environment for in-depth conversations. But we hope our audience will find an opportunity to slow down and enjoy a relaxed encounter with our installation. Most art works reward patient looking.

What does your team at Gagosian look most forward to this year in Art Basel?

Seeing old friends and meeting new ones!

Featured image courtesy of Gagosian Asia and the artist: Zeng Fanzhi, Untitled (2022)