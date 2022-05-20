Art Basel Hong Kong 2022: Looking Ahead With White Cube

After a minor pandemic-related delay, Art Basel Hong Kong opens this month at last. With an impressive line-up of 130 galleries, we speak to some of the familiar representatives around town about this year’s edition and what they hope visitors will take away with them.

In Conversation with Wendy Xu, General Manager (Asia) of White Cube

Has your gallery’s curation focus changed since Covid?

Over the past two years, we have continued to present exhibitions from international artists, including Al Held, Cerith Wyn Evan, Christine Ay Tjoe, Damien Hirst, Bruce Nauman, Minoru Nomata, Virginia Overton, Takis, Ibrahim Mahama and our upcoming exhibition with Georg Baselitz, coinciding with Art Basel Hong Kong 2022. I would say the only major change to our curation was during the heightened period of Covid in Hong Kong from March to June 2020, however we used this opportunity to showcase ‘Encounter’, a project conceived in two parts that brought together works by the gallery’s represented artists.

The main frustration during Covid has been that the artists have not been able to come to Hong Kong for the openings of their shows, many of whom may have shown in the city for the first time, but we were still able to connect them with the local audiences through social media, media interviews, and online talks.



Andy Warhol, Hammer and Sickle (1976)

What/who are some highlights you’ll be showing this year?

For this year’s Art Basel Hong Kong, we will present a selection of some 40 works from a selection of international artists including Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, David Altmejd, Georg Baselitz, Tracey Emin, Theaster Gates, Antony Gormley, Mona Hatoum, Rachel Kneebone, Imi Knoebel, Christian Marclay, Julie Mehretu, Sarah Morris, Isamu Noguchi, Park Seo-Bo, Magnus Plessen, Takis and Andy Warhol among others.

Concurrently, we will present at our gallery space recent paintings and drawings by Georg Baselitz that advance the artist’s lifelong project of uniting abstraction and figuration in an inextricable dance. Titled ‘Sofabilder / Sofa Pictures’, the exhibition opens on 24 May, running until 3 September 2022.



Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Twin Virtues in Blue & Orange (2021)

What are some important topics/conversations you hope to spark in the fair visitors?

Given Hong Kong is only just emerging from recent restrictions, we are very much looking forward to reconnecting with visitors and the wider art community in Hong Kong. With many museums only just re-opening in Hong Kong, there will be a strong desire for visitors to connect with the works and we look forward to engaging with them through our presentation for this year’s Art Basel. We selected some works of artists who are also currently on show at M+ Museum, including Antony Gormley, Isamu Noguchi, Gabriel Orozco, Mona Hatoum, Park Seo Bo, and Liu Wei.

Featured image courtesy of Mona Hatoum, A Bigger Splash (x3) I (2009/2022)