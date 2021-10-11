Here are the latest must-see art exhibitions and experiences to satiate the art-and-culturally-minded individuals in this city.

Soluna Fine Art: Prism

Jeong Myoung Jo Play Ground, oil on canvas (Courtesy of Soluna Fine Art Gallery)

Until October 21, Soluna Fine Art presents a group exhibition titled Prism in celebration of the third anniversary of the gallery’s relocation to Sheung Wan. Its biggest group show yet, the exhibition comprises the work of 16 local and international artists.

Until October 21. Soluna Fine Art, G/F 52 Sai Street, Sheung Wan

Woaw Gallery: Maxx Headroom by Michael Lau

Comics 2, 1998, acrylic on canvas (Courtesy of Michael Lau / Woaw Gallery)

Hong Kong-based artist Michael Lau, known as the “Godfather of the Designer Toy”, is presenting a solo exhibition at Woaw Gallery in Central. Original paintings and sculptures from the artist’s signature Gardener series showcase an important part of Lau’s career. Delving into Maxx Heardoom, hero of the Gardener series, the exhibition explores the concept of youth, passion and perseverance through a selection of works old and new. It also reflects Lau’s own journey through the character of Maxx as a metaphor for the artist himself — a strong-willed character who sacrifices everything for his passion.

Until October 23. Woaw Gallery, 9 Queens Road Central

K11 MUSEA: A Muse by the Sea

Hajime Sorayama x ZHEN at K11 MUSEA

K11 MUSEA is presenting a collection of six art and design dreamlands – titled Muse Rooms – to bring visitors an immersive experience into arts and culture. Six leading artists, including a’strict, Jon Buergerman, Nelson Chow, Tony Oursler, Hajime Sorayama and Joyce Wang, are tasked to put their artistic spin to some of K11 MUSEA’s most popular retail destinations. Interior designer Joyce Wang has for example, reimagined an ice cream pavilion with creations by Cookie DPT, while Sorayama continues to blur boundaries between virtual and tangible with his installation at Gold Ball. Discover it all for yourself now with a visit to K11 MUSEA.

Until November 14. K11 MUSEA Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Perrotin: Gregor Hildebrandt

Exhibition view of Behind My Back, in Front of My Eyes by Gregor Hildebrandt at Perrotin Hong Kong, 2021. (Photo: Ringo Cheung. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

German artist Gregor Hildebrandt’s latest exhibition Behind My Back, in Front of My Eyes, is on show at Galerie Perrotin until November 20, marking his second solo show in the city. Hildebrandt often used repetition in his works, and “sound paper” as his medium, allowing him to visualise music and to paint, or stick, “music” onto canvas.

Until November 20. Perrotin, 807, K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim She Tsui.

David Zwirner: Isa Genzken

Isa Genzken, Untitled, 2012 (© Isa Genzken / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Courtesy the artist, David Zwirner and Galerie Daniel Buchholz, Cologne)

This month, David Zwirner Hong Kong presents the first solo exhibition in greater China by artist Isa Genzken. It presents key works from the past decade, including highlights from her Schauspieler (Actors) series, as well as recent “tower” sculptures (pictured), which together attest to Genzken’s continued innovation as an artist. The show also coincides with an ongoing presentation of the artist’s Rose II at K11 Musea.

Opens October 20 until December 18. David Zwirner Hong Kong, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central

(Hero image: Exhibition view at David Zwirner Hong Kong)