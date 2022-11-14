Art Exhibitions to Check Out This Month

Thinking of which art exhibitions to visit in town? We’re here to help with our top 5 picks.

K11 Musea and WOAW Gallery present Hot Concrete: LA to HK

INVERSE IDENTITIES

A major, multi-generational group show has landed in Hong Kong. Presented by K11 Musea and WOAW Gallery, Hot Concrete: LA to HK showcases more than 55 artworks from 30 Los Angeles-based artists, who collectively represent a multiplicity of cultures that mirror the melting pot of the West Coast city. Exploring their personal histories and experiences as minorities, children of diasporas, and first-generation citizens and immigrants, the multi-medium pieces interrogate subjects on class, gender, race, identity and the influence of alternative subcultures. The group show is a powerful portrayal of the relationship between people and their cities, and the communities that shape both.

Until November 13

Art Intelligence Global presents Shatter: Colour Field and the Women of Abstract Expressionism

PIGMENT POWER

For its debut exhibition, Art Intelligence Global presents Shatter: Colour Field and the Women of Abstract Expressionism, a group show spotlighting five female artists who’ve made waves in the movement with disruptive explorations of colours. Taking its title from Helen Frankenthaler’s Shatter (1953), the exhibition displays ground-breaking work on loan from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation alongside Lee Krasner’s striking Untitled (1950), another acclaimed piece from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation. Forerunners Lynne Drexler, Alma Thomas and Yvonne Thomas are exhibiting for the first time in Asia, bridging the diverse and exceptional accomplishments of female abstract expressionist artists from the ’50s to the present.

Until December 2

David Zwirner presents Alice Neel: Men from the Sixties

FACES IN PLACES

Known for her daringly honest and humanistic approach to the figure, Alice Neel is regarded as one of America’s foremost 20th-century artists. To showcase her works for the first time in Greater China, David Zwirner presents Alice Neel: Men from the Sixties, which comprises a selection of significant paintings of males in an important decade that saw an evolution of the artist’s style towards looser and more open compositions, which would later be recognised as her signature in the later period of her career. The works on view construct a nuanced examination of masculinity and illustrate Neel’s unique ability to capture not only the subject but also their complex emotions.

Until December 21

Double Q Gallery presents Pine-Needle Tales

TREE TALES

Inspired by the aesthetics of Eastern European animated films, Mátyás Erményi’s whimsical drawings and paintings have delighted the hearts of all who like visual art to vibrate with a hint of innocent humour. Making his debut in Asia, Erményi is bringing eight recent works to Double Q Gallery for his solo show Pine-Needle Tales. Anthropomorphic coniferous pine trees are the protagonists in this collection, which is a subjective thread connected to the trees often seen in the Hungarian artist’s creations that pay homage to those planted by his great-grandparents in the yard of their multi-generational family home.

Until November 12

Sun Museum presents Finding Animals: 20th-Century Chinese Paintings from the Yitao Collection

INK ZOO

Curated by the Sun Museum, Finding Animals: 20th-Century Chinese Paintings from the Yitao Collection is a must-see for animal lovers and art enthusiasts. Nearly 40 animal-themed ink paintings by renowned modern and contemporary Chinese artists are on display. From deers, magpies, ducks and chickens to horses, cats, squirrels and eagles, the works take viewers on a virtual visit of a zoo while enabling them to appreciate the brushstrokes and colouring techniques of Chinese masters such as Qi Baishi, Xu Beihong and Gao Qifeng.

Until December 22