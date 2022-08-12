4 Art Happenings to Visit This Month

Take a break from the scalding heat and high humidity to enjoy the following art happenings this month!

Wooden piece displayed at Stories: Encapsulated: Wood

Art Happenings to Visit This Month

Touch Wood

With Stories Encapsulated: Wood, Crafts on Peel introduces nine collaborative works by traditional and contemporary artisans in Hong Kong, alongside a series of wood art pieces created by local and overseas artists. From small ornaments to furniture pieces and larger wooden structures, the exhibition showcases unique styles and techniques, while paying homage to Hong Kong’s wood- crafting heritage.

Until August 20

Hauser & Wirth at Frieze Seoul 2022

Korean Wave

Following Frieze shows in London, New York and Los Angeles, the contemporary art fair makes its Asian debut with Frieze Seoul at COEX in the city’s Gangnam district, overseen by fair director Patrick Lee and showcasing works exhibited by more than 100 galleries from Asia and beyond. Especially noteworthy is Focus Asia, which is dedicated to emerging regional galleries and features 10 solo artists, including video artist Tao Hui and Shanghai-based Kiang Malingue.

September 2-5

Triptych by Xiong Jiaxiang

Blurred Lines

Mine Project presents Xiong Jiaxiang’s first solo exhibition Interrupted Dream, featuring the Chinese artist’s latest installations and sculptures. The space is curated to explore the intricacy and contradictions between reality and virtuality. Distorted images are placed into everyday scenes, tricking the mind and prompting questions as to what’s imagined and what’s real, and blurring the lines between the materialistic world and Xiong’s ethereal illusions.

Until August 6

Garden of Eden by MonoC

Eden Project

Head to Tamar Park and you’ll find Garden of Eden, an AR-driven futuristic silver blob by MonoC, which is part of LCSD’s Art@Harbour. To view, simply scan the QR code on said blob with your phone: you can then choose from a variety of colours and types of flowers to plant on your screen, and watch your giant blossom bloom. Take photos of your creation against the backdrop of the gorgeous harbour skyline, or flick the petals up to add to the ever-changing flower cloud above — a virtual connection between all visitors who digitally grew their own flowers alongside yours.

Until October 15

Maritime Miracle exhibit

Nautical Narrative

Hong Kong’s Maritime Miracle: The Story of Our City since 1945 explores the city’s post-World War II history and the maritime industry’s crucial role in its reconstruction. Innovative art-tech and interactive technology are employed in 25 exhibits, while a movie by award-winning filmmaker Heiward Mak rounds off this culturally significant exhibition.

Until October 30