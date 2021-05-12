Art Month: 12 Exhibitions to Catch this May

With Art Basel and Art Central kicking off concurrently next weekend, satellite shows abound. Here are a few of our top picks for where to get your fill of art this coming month, and beyond.

Lévy Gorvy: Eternal Seasons Part II

Alex Katz, Azalea on Lilac, at Lévy Gorvy’s Eternal Season: Part II

Part two of Lévy Gorvy’s Eternal Seasons opened at the end of April following the critical success of Part I, which featured Impressionist and post-Impressionist masterworks by Claude Monet, Edvard Munch and Vincent Van Gogh, juxtaposed by the magnificent jewellery sculptures by Wallace Chan. The second part explores postwar and contemporary works by international artists such as Alexander Calder, Francesco Clemente, Alex Katz, Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, Joan Mitchell and more, and looks to be equally as spellbinding as the first.

Open now until May 31. Lévy Gorvy, Ground Floor, 2 Ice House Street, Central. More details on www.levygorvy.com.

Perrotin: Spectrum

Josh Sperling, Spectrum, at Perrotin

Marking Josh Sperling’s first solo show in Hong Kong, Spectrum is dedicated to the two art forms that have really defined Sperling’s works: “squiggles” and “double bubbles” in bold and bright pop-art colours. What makes the works so special are the way they’re constructed as sculptural paintings; Sperling has developed a meticulous process that culminates in canvas stretched over precisely stepped plywood support in the shape of curving lines or circles, that are then painted over with acrylic paint and varnish to create each “painting”.

Open now until June 12. Perrotin, 807, K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. More details on https://www.perrotin.com.

Crafts on Peel: Creations Enlivened – Metal

Exhibition at Crafts on Peel

Crafts on Peel brings together traditional craftsmen and contemporary artists together to collaborate on a series of exhibitions that showcase one particular material or craft in the region and beyond. Its third exhibition, Creations Enlivened: Metal, focuses on metal crafts created by artisans from Hong Kong and Japan. Working across a myriad of metals from copper, brass, silver, tin to galvanised iron, the exhibition showcases a wide-range of common objects and invites the viewers to look at them through new eyes and appreciate their infinite beauty and durability.

Open now until July 24. Crafts on Peel, 11 Peel Street, Central. More details on www.craftsonpeel.com.

L’École School of Jewellery Arts: The Art of Gold

The Art of Gold exhibition at L’école School of Jewellery Arts

The preciousness of gold has often been overshadowed by that of porcelain and jade in the appreciation of Chinese treasures, but this exhibition at L’École School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, dispels the myth by showcasing 3000 years of Chinese treasures in gold. Expect an absolute eye-opener to the meticulous crafting process and learn all about the evolution of the art and craft of gold jewellery and objects in ancient China.

Open now until August 29. L’École School of Jewellery Arts. 510A, 5/F K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui. More details on www.lecolevancleefarpels.com/hk

Alisan Fine Arts: Symphony

Work by Chu Teh-Chun

The life and work of Chu Teh-Chun is majorly celebrated this year on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Franco-Chinese artist. Apart from a documentary premiering at Art Basel Hong Kong and at select cinemas as part of Le French May’s programming, Chu’s works will also be showcased at Alisan Fine Arts. The exhibition displays a curation of 16 of Chu’s most important works on paper that highlight his iconic abstract compositions and calligraphy.

Opens May 12 until 10 July. Alisan Fine Arts, 21/F Lyndhurst Terrace, Central. More details on www.alisan.com.hk.

Ben Brown: What is in a Head?

Tony Bevan, ‘Head’, 2020

This exhibition features two of Britain’s leading figurative painters, Frank Auerbach and Tony Bevan, cantered around the philosophical and intriguing question, “What is a Head?” The exhibition is a powerful one, displaying works ranging from the 1960s to the present day, and comparing and contrasting the works of Auerbach and Bevan and the way they interpret this most defining feature of humanity.

Opens May 15 until July 3. Ben Brown Fine Arts, 202 The Factory, 1 Yip Fat Street, Wong Chuk Hang. More details on www.benbrownfinearts.com.

Villepin: Myonghi Kang

Myonghi Kang at Villepin

One of contemporary Korean art’s leading figures, Myonghi Kong has, for five decades, sought to represent nature on paper and canvas in an assortment of ways, from abstraction to figuration. Extremely poetic and soothing, the artist’s works constantly probe at our collective perception, embodiment and understanding of nature. Kang also draws from her own extensive travels, and uses her work to reconcile eastern and western sensibilities.

Opens May 17 until October. Villepin, 55 Hollywood Road, Central. More details on www.villepinart.com.

David Zwirner: The Real World

Rirkrit Tiravanija’s untitled 1990 (pad thai)

The Real World is a group exhibition featuring paintings, sculptures and installations from some of New York and Los Angeles most prominent art influences from the 1990s and early 2000s, such as Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Raymond Pettibon, Jason Rhoads, Diana Thater, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Lisa Yuskavage. Additionally, the exhibition serves as a mini-survey of Gonzalez-Torres (1957-1996), a renowned conceptual artist known for his minimal installations and sculptures that use common objects like lightbulbs, clocks, paper and even packaged hard candies, to track and measure the inevitable flow of time.

Opens May 18 until July 31. David Zwirner Hong Kong, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central. More details on www.davidzwirner.com.

Gagosian: Horizontals

Horizontals at Gagosian

Leading American painter Mark Grotjahn’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong comprises a new body of paintings from his Capri series. Grotjahn is known for his approach to colour, perspective and seriality and his uncanny ability to incorporate different modes of expression into an instantly recognisable aesthetic. The exhibition, titled Horizontals, brings Grotjahn’s artistic language into the realm of full abstraction, inspired by the landmark modernist house of writer Curzio Malaparte on the island of Capri.

Opens May 18 until August 7. Gagosian, 7/F Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central. More details on www.gagosian.com.

Leelee Chan: Tokens of Time

Leelee Chan will present her work this Art Month at the BMW Showroom

Hosted during the period of Art Basel, the fair’s partner BMW is unveiling the works of local artist Leelee Chan, who was the recipient of the BMW Art Journey prize last year. Exhibited at the car brand’s Wanchai showroom, Tokens From Time, is the culmination of Chan’s time spent in Europe on the first leg of her journey with BMW, and traces the material culture from the past, present and future, touching on contemporary debates on ecological and cultural sustainability today.

Opens May 19 to 23. BMW Luxury Class Wanchai Showroom, G/F Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai. More details on www.bmw-art-journey.com.

Phoebe Hui: The Moon is Leaving Us

The Moon is Leaving Us exhibition by Phoebe Hui

Did you know the moon is slowly but surely drifting away from Earth? Hong Kong-based multidisciplinary artist Phoebe Hui explores this notion in the most poetic way possible through a large-scale installation that is currently on view at Tai Kwun. Her work marks the fifth Audemars Piguet Art Commission, presented by Audemars Piguet Contemporary. The work also represents the first time Audemars Piguet Commission is shown in Asia. While the exhibition is invite-only, it can be accessed digitally via www.audemarspiguet.com.

Open now until May 23. Invitation only. Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, 10 Hollywood Road, Central. More details on www.taikwun.hk/en.

ArtisTree: Films by Fredrik Tjærandsen and Paul Cocksedge

Paul Cocksedge’s Please Be Seated

Led by Swire Properties, ArtisTree in Taikoo Place will be home to two extraordinary exhibitions, featuring life-size installations and digital art by Norwegian artist Fredrik Tjærandsen and British design firm Paul Cocksedge Studio.

Light In/Out Film and Exhibition, by Tjærandsen, marries fashion with movement, film, photograph and visual arts, and spotlights the eccentric bubble dresses that earned Tjærandsen viral attention.

Please Be Seated, part of an ongoing collaboration between Swire and Paul Cocksedge, is a piece that features arches and curves constructed from sustainably sourced timber, and makes for a welcoming space for people to pass through or pass the time in contemplation.

Opens May 24 until June 8. ArtisTree, 1/F Cambridge House, Taikoo Place. More details on www.taikooplace.com.