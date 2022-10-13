Art Things to Check Out This Month

Art things make us happy, and if, like us, you find pleasure in all things visually beautiful and fascinating, you’ll enjoy paying the following exhibitions a visit.

DAZZLING DISILLUSION

Jeong Myoung-Jo

Hyperrealist Korean painter Jeong Myoung-Jo has brought 13 of his recent works to Hong Kong for his first solo exhibition, The Paradox of Beauty, at Soluna Fine Art. The paintings, which typify his oeuvre, depict women of various classes wearing the traditional hanbok in different seasons of life. While engaging the viewer with the apparent allure of female beauty, a closer look reveals an exploration of the historic oppression of Korean women. By offering fresh insights, Jeong attempts to re-code and empower his subjects to break free from traditional gender and class stereotypes.

Until October 25

NATURE’S NURTURE

Tang Kwong San

Curated by Jims Lam, Tang Kwong San’s solo exhibition Midnight Sun is currently on display at Contemporary by Angela Li. Showcasing the Hong Kong artist’s recent figurative paintings, this series highlights Tang’s central motif of concealing organic bodies in camouflaged snapshots of nature – look for human forms woven into collages of urban trees and fashion garments. Flash photography deployed at night is an elemental part of Tang’s creative process, in which mundane objects found along pedestrian footpaths can be isolated as artistic subject matter with the exposed light.

Until October 29

EBB AND FLOW

Jana Benitez

Jana Benitez’s solo exhibition Wild Silence at Pearl Lam Galleries celebrates painting through the Filipino-American artist’s wide range of techniques. From the traditional use of brushes and squeegees to experimental water reticulation, Benitez pushes the limit by varying the pace and size of her brushstrokes, their levels of transparency or opacity, the spaces between colours and lines, the wetness and dryness of the paint and, most importantly, the innovative manner in which these techniques can layer on top of one another. Every piece on display grapples with the mechanics of energetic transformation in the human body.

Until October 29

CULTURAL DIALOGUE

Wu Jiaru

Flowers Gallery presents Wu Jiaru’s first solo exhibition, To the Naiad’s House, featuring the Chinese artist’s recent sculptures, video works and paintings. Inspired by the entertainment, aesthetic and lifestyle influences entering the mainland through Hong Kong in the 1990s, Wu’s work examines these cultural exchanges alongside questions of identity and belonging. Featuring items from daily life, such as fast-food free gifts and Apple keyboards, Wu’s pieces question the authenticity of memory and history through playful manipulation of material possessions.

Until November 12

COUNTRY WILDLIFE

David Surman

Newly opened Sens Gallery at Landmark South is hosting David Surman’s Asia debut as its inaugural exhibition. Portraits of a Wild Family draws upon the British artist’s reflections on the post-pandemic world and is influenced by his time living in the British countryside, with pieces depicting a playful and dynamic narrative of animals in their natural habitats. The innocent style of his work, largely inspired by Miyazaki and Yoshitomo Nara, is amplified with bold stroke, free splashes and a daring use of bright vibrant colours.

Until October 22