Martial Arts Icon Bruce Lee Honoured in an NFT Collection

The late world-famous martial artist and actor Bruce Lee is being commemorated in the form of NFTs. ‘The Formless Form,’ the first NFT collection based on Lee, will launch on 8 January 2022 by Ethernity in association with the Bruce Lee Family Company.

Here’s all we know about Bruce Lee’s NFT collection

What does the NFT include?

According to Ethernity’s press statement, the idea behind this collection is to “commemorate the life and legacy of the martial arts pioneer, philosopher, and global action film star.”

Ethernity took to social media to announce the news, revealing the collection is based on Lee’s philosophy and life teachings.

“One’s mind, body, and spirit must work together in harmonious interplay. Introducing ‘The Formless Form’, the exclusive @BruceLee x @Ethernity #NFT collection is coming January 8th. (sic)” the post read.

The artwork of the awaited NFT collection is created by artists Raf Grassetti, BossLogic and Anthony Francisco.

Image: Courtesy https://ethernity.io/

Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who is the chairperson and CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Company, said, “My father believed in honest self expression. We’re honoured for the opportunity to collaborate with these extremely talented artists whose artistic expressions will help continue to spread the positive message of Bruce Lee’s philosophy and teachings to the world in an authentic way.”

This is not the first time that an artist who has passed away is being commemorated in the form of NFTs. In April 2021, the last photoshoot of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain was converted into NFTs.

In July 2021, Grateful Dead’s guitarist Jerry Garcia’s art was transformed into NFTs by the Jerry Garcia Foundation. Similarly, Muhammad Ali Enterprises joined hands with Ethernity to launch the first Muhammad Ali NFT collection.

CEO and founder of Ethernity, Nick Ross, said that they were extremely excited for the Lee project, adding, “We thrive off exploring opportunities for newly expanded worlds of important individuals, and an incredibly influential figure like Bruce Lee is a perfect fit for our great ambitions and endeavours.”

(Main and Feature Image Credit: @anthony_francisco_art./ethernity/Instagram)