Colour and Lego: Here Are The Art Exhibitions to Visit This Month

With cases up and down on a weekly basis, we’re turning to sanctuaries within galleries to bide one’s time and soak up some cultural goodness.

Four art exhibitions to check out this month:

Dazed and Confused

Treat for the Masses, Riya Chandiramani

Young Soy Gallery presents the group show Delirium featuring artists Russ Rubin, Stern Rockwell and Riya Chandiramani. The works convey each artist’s respective state of disturbia, pressing viewers to question their individual expressions of conflict, excitement and ecstasy.

Until July 16

Harbourfront Heritage

The grand opening of Hong Kong Palace Museum unveils more than 900 curated priceless treasures on loan from Beijing’s Palace Museum, many of which will be shown for the first time. The museum houses nine galleries, each with a different thematic exhibition including architecture, ceramics and multimedia installations.

Nature Talks

Hauser & Wirth presents Red Forest by Swiss artist Nicolas Party. Famed for his unique approach with pastels to create otherworldly landscapes and still lifes, his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong looks to the five core elements (wood, fire, earth, metal and water) to illuminate nature’s complex ties with humanity.

Until September 24

Building Blocks

Wing Shya

Haus of Contemporary, a hybrid art gallery and event space, opens this summer with multiple exhibitions featuring both local and international artists. The team aims to celebrate creativity in this vibrant space by creating immersive experiences.

Hero image courtesy of Haus of Contemporary