The Digital Art Fair Xperience 2022 Opens This October

This year’s fair encourages visitors to join the virtual community and co-create their own unique AI generative art and NFTs.

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t really get the whole metaverse thing, but if there’s one thing this year’s Art Basel, Art Central and Affordable Art Fair have hinted at, it’s that digital art is going to be big. Which is just as well, because this October, the Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022 will arrive in all its homegrown glory.

Set to take place inside a 20,000-square foot venue in Central, the Xperience show by Digital Art Fair will push the boundaries of what we currently call art. Visitors will be able to bask in a host of digital works by local and international artists and creators, using interactive Web 3.0 technologies including blockchain, VR and metaverse.

While the details of the event are still in development, word on the street is that 2022’s show will feature London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai, the world’s leading Chinese contemporary pop artist. Renowned for his interplay of Chinese and Western cultures, Tsai’s most notable works include his floral skull emblem for British fashion designer Alexander McQueen and Parody of Jay’s Music, commissioned by the famous Mandopop singer himself.

The event will be supported by partners Goldman Sachs and LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG). As such, visitors can transport themselves into the metaverse through the world’s most awarded OLED TV range, developed by LG.

“We see that digital art has become increasingly popular among the young audience, with many wishing to make their own NFT. Through this public art installation, we hope to push the boundaries and connect art lovers and digital artists, continuing our vision of advancing art and culture with technology,” says Digital Art Fair Founder and Global Fair Director Gillian Howard.

Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022

Dates: 20 October – 6 November, 2022

VIP Days: 20 – 21 October, 2022

Public Days: 22 October – 6 November, 2022

Venue: G/F & 1/F, Asia Standard Tower, 59-65 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022 tickets are now available on Klook.