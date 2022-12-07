facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Arts and Culture Editor-At-Large Shares His Christmas Wishlist

By Stephen Short
07 Dec 2022
Editor’s Picks: Our Arts and Culture Editor-At-Large Shares His Christmas Wishlist
Pursuits
Editor’s Picks: Our Arts and Culture Editor-At-Large Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the wishlists that the Prestige editors hope will come true in this year’s gift-giving frenzy.

Here’s What’s On Our Arts and Culture Editor-At-Large’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

You May Also Like…

Chanel Sport Line Tennis Racket

Take advantage of prêt-à-playtime with Chanel’s covetable white and black tennis cover and racket (also in aristo pink). Ever notice how the house’s enduring two-Cs logo could double up as tennis balls? Love.

Modernista

The Royal Academy’s must-go show Making Modernism in London (until February 12) highlights trailblazing but little-known German women artists reflecting still life, the female body, self-portraiture and depictions of childhood. Revelation and re- education in seeing.

Discover here

Heywood Hill Book Subscription

Give the ultimate literary gift, a Year in Books subscription service, including a reading consultation, courtesy of Heywood Hilll bookstore,London. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Sir David Tang were clients. Perfect for kids of all ages.

Get it here

New & Lingwood Opera Cape

When did you last make time for the opera? Now’s your chance. Hit the Hong Kong Cultural Centre’s post-Yule programme with a New & Lingwood (outfitter to Eton School) traditional Italian cashmere wool Opera Cape. Drama.

Get it here

Champagne on Ice

London’s most beautiful ice rink is back – at Somerset House. Take a rink-side seat, a festive flute of Moët & Chandon and some seasonal champagne-y cocktails (think cognac as accessory). Perfect 10s all round.

Discover here

Mount St Restaurant Lobster Pie

If it’s fit for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla … The Lobster Pie for Two & Greens at Hauser & Wirth’s Mount St Restaurant, Mayfair,can be eaten in front of Andy Warhol’s original lobster artwork. Collective crush. Lobssesing!

Book here
Editor's picks christmas gift guide Holiday Gift Guides Holiday Gift Ideas The Royal Academy Heywood Hill New & Lingwood Somerset House Mount St Restaurant
Editor’s Picks: Our Arts and Culture Editor-At-Large Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Stephen Short

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.