First Initiative Foundation x WhIsBe Presents Tick Tock, Tick Tock

40 Under 40 honouree Adrian Cheung of First Initiative Foundation talks to Prestige about working with artist WhIsBe and his vision for the large-scale public outdoor exhibit Tick Tock, Tick Tock, supported by the Pilot Scheme for Characteristic Local Tourism Events.

What was your inspiration for Tick Tock, Tick Tock?

I’ve always recognised the positive impact arts and cultural programs have on our community. Growing up, I was involved with First Initiative Foundation projects in big and small ways, and its recent effort to bring Uffizi Galleries exhibits to the Hong Kong Museum of Arts in 2020 was such a big success it inspired me to take a more active role with the foundation to organise

art projects.



How did you first come across WhIsBe?

I discovered WhIsBe through his digital artworks when I first delved into the world of NFTs, which led me to discover other facets of his art – especially his large-scale gummy-bear sculptures that have made appearances around the world, including the Burning Man festival.



Why did you decide to showcase him for the project?

For me, Tick Tock, Tick Tock is about widening the Hong Kong public’s access to art and conveying the message that art, in all forms, is all around us and should not only reside within museums or private collections.

We’re lucky enough to secure a jaw- dropping location near the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and next to the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, which is one of the most famous landmarks set against the backdrop of the Hong Kong skyline. It’s crucial to me that the art installation we select not only complements the landscape but also draws inspiration from it, especially the Clock Tower.



It’s also important that the installation carries meaning without being overly complex, to ensure we’re catering to the widest public audience. WhIsBe started his career as a street artist who features the gummy bear in his signature artworks. I believe his ethos matches well with the goals I want to achieve through this project.

Tell us about the gummy-bear installation.

The gummy bear is universally recognised and loved, yet WhIsBe’s take on this classic sweet treat delivers a deeper meaning. From his perspective, the gummy bear brings a sense of nostalgia that represents the idea of innocence lost, like many items we hold dear as young children but lose their significance as we grow into adulthood. To me, the bitter sweetness that ties the themes of time and growth works perfectly with the Clock Tower, which has witnessed all the glories and hardships this city has experienced since the early 20th century.



The result of our creative collaboration is an 8-metre-tall mega sculpture in a shade of bright red, which is WhIsBe’s signature colour and also plays an important part in Chinese culture.



The theme of growth for this project is personal for WhIsBe, who insisted he’d only exhibit his signature gummy bear if he was allowed creative freedom to evolve the idea. Which is why for Tick Tock, Tick Tock it’s the first time in his career that he’s replaced the gummy bear’s famous plaque with an LED-screen wall to give a digital transformation to his work.



I really like the idea of the digital screen, because it allows the artwork to “interact” with its surroundings – the artist has incorporated a visual timer that counts down to the hour. Not only does the digital display contrast with the analogue clock on the tower, it also serves as a countdown reminder to the striking hourly chime of the historic landmark.



In addition to the mega installation there’s also a smaller sculpture by the harbourfront, which is coloured in a shade of teal that’s inspired by Hong Kong’s harbour in the summer sunlight. The shimmering effect of water under the sun is mirrored in the sculpture’s special coating, which reflects its ever-changing surroundings.

Tell us about the interactive elements of Tick Tock, Tick Tock.

We’ve created two Instagram filters for this exhibition that transform the subjects into gummy bears – one of them activates only when a special balloon headpiece is worn. We’ve also included an AR camera for visitors to make memories with the physical sculpture, as well as to play with its digital elements, which will take users to different locations around Hong Kong.



Whether you love art or not, you’ll enjoy Tick Tock, Tick Tock. It’s big and colourful, and it’s designed to make you smile. After the difficult few years we’ve endured as a city, I really want to bring joy and fun to the Hong Kong people and liven up things again, and I think we’ve achieved that goal.



Tick Tock, Tick Tock is at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront from November 17.