Hong Kong Artists to Watch: Andrew Luk

In a firmament sparkling with creativity, what would normally have been the colossal task of identifying artistic stars worth observing has been made easier now that — for better or worse — everyone’s been grounded. We zone in on 12 local talents, from rising to established. Today, Andrew Luk tells his story.

Andrew Luk / Photographer: Alison Kwan

I grew up in Hong Kong and have lived here for about 25 years. I’ve always enjoyed making things and engaging my curiosities, regardless of how esoteric they were. However, it wasn’t until high school that I realised art would be the perfect discipline in which to combine these attributes.

At a glance, my internet browser tabs include topics such as the anthropocene, historical pearl farming in Hong Kong, isopods, refrigerators, troubleshooting for PlayStation 2 and some artist-residency websites.

My work is multidisciplinary and incorporates sculpture and installation art, but sometimes also includes video or photography. My themes revolve around destabilising and entangling concepts of nature and culture, human and non-human, the personal and collaborative, through exploring historical narratives, ideological superstructures, and speculating on potential futures with a consideration for deep time.

Andrew Luk, Deep Earth Event Horizon

Andrew Luk, The Fragility of Things Built From Rock 2

For me, art acts as both a mirror and a lens through which to address and understand the human condition. The artist accomplishes this through making work, through contributing to discourse, through learning and reflection and through audience building. In essence, an artist should be incredibly sensitive and responsive, so as to do the necessary things that most people don’t place value on but may be willing to be moved by.

Over time, the artworks I make have become larger and the production process has become more complicated. I tend to change up how my work is made because I believe artists have an obligation to respond to the times they live in – for which a versatile skillset and knowledge of materials is important.

Luk participates in a two-person exhibition at Boogie Woogie Photography this month, a virtual residency based in Minecraft with Videotage. He will exhibit several works at Art Basel with Blindspot Gallery.