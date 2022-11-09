Princely Passion: Liechtenstein Masterpieces Arrive at the Hong Kong Palace Museum

Aside from Chinese imperial treasures, you’ll soon get a glimpse into another royal family’s priceless art, as masterpieces collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein arrive this month at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum opened late this summer and has already received nothing but high praise for the innovative and fresh perspective its curators have given to China’s imperial treasures. But that’s not all the museum has in store for us. Until February next year, it’s embarking on its first cross-cultural exchange, exhibiting the treasured art collections of Liechtenstein’s princely family.

Co-presented by the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Liechtenstein Princely Collections, and proudly sponsored by LGT Private Banking, Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein showcases more than 120 works of art that have been painstakingly collected and cared for by the princely family over hundreds of years. Still passionate collectors to this day, the family has long delighted in sharing its extensive art collection with the public, having converted one of its own palaces into a gallery fit for works by grand masters such as Raphael, Rubens, Rembrandt and Van Dyck.

Mars and Rhea Silvia (1616-1617), Peter Paul Rubens

Gallery 8 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum is dedicated to the special exhibition, which showcases paintings, prints, tapestries, sculptures and decorative art objects selected from over 30,000 works from the collections of the princes von und zu Liechtenstein, dating from the 16th century. Focusing on their collecting habits throughout time, the exhibition charts the family’s evolving taste and sophisticated eye when it comes to art. From the 17th century, we can see how the first princes of Liechtenstein, Karl I and his son Karl Esebius I, created landmarks with the acquisition of the works by Adrian de Fries and the earliest paintings by Peter Paul Rubens. Later, in the time of Prince Karl I’s grandson, Prince Johann Adam Andreas I, we see the prominent rise in the works of artist Anthony van Dyck.

At the turn of the 17th century, the family was devoted to questions of art and architecture, which is showcased in theoretical treatises composed by Prince Karl Eusebius I, as well as selected correspondences between Prince Johann Adam Andreas I and his favourite artists. Later, in the mid-18th century, French and Italian art came into the picture, with Prince Joseph Wenzel I assembling one of the era’s most important collections of Venetian veduta painting.

Terra (1570), Giuseppe Arcimboldo

Gardens, another favourite pastime of the Liechtenstein family, also have their own chapter in the exhibition. Chinese motifs and elements long played an important role in the history of European art, which is reflected at the Chinese Temple at the estate of Eisgrub.

The final chapter of the exhibition is dedicated to new acquisitions by the current reigning Prince Hans-Adam II von und zu Liechtenstein, as well as the process of bringing the collection back together following the sale of artworks during the Second World War and subsequent expropriations by then-communist Czechoslovakia.

Chest with the coat of arms of Prince Karl I von Liechtenstein

If you’re curious why a small European principality has any connection to Chinese treasures, museum director Dr Louis Ng earlier explained that Liechtenstein was established almost in the same period as the Forbidden City, during the Ming Dynasty. From the perspective of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, it was worthwhile to explore similarities between two ruling families that shared more than 400 years of collecting art.

And from the perspective of principal sponsor LGT Private Banking, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and opened a branch here in 1986, Hong Kong has long been important for the Liechtenstein Princely Family.

