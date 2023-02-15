New Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Hong Kong this February

From painting to sculptures, here are the new art exhibitions to ring in the month.

With Christmas and Chinese New Year celebrations behind us, it’s time to settle down and get back into the swing of things. And I don’t know about you, but for me, getting back into the swing of things means visiting an art exhibition or two to nurse my post-holiday blues. February brings a small-but-exciting selection of visual showcases to Hong Kong, including a group exhibition organised by Beijing-based curator Yang Zi at Gagosian Hong Kong and the Splendid Park retrospective on Hong Kong contemporary artist Michael Lau. Here are our picks this month.

Murmuration

Marie de Villepin, “Inner City Fades”

When: 17 November to mid-March

Marie de Villepin marks her debut solo exhibition in Asia with “Murmuration”, where she lays down her diverse ideas and experiences by experimenting with a harmony of colours, shapes and rhythms. Using the canvas as an all-receptive medium, a tabula rasa, de Villepin unravels layers upon layers of paint to articulate abstraction as an ever-shifting field. In addition to paintings and drawings, “Murmuration” also features the artist’s personal stories and notes from art, music, film and photography that inspired her creative practice, transporting the viewer onto a visual and auditory journey.

Villepin, G-2/F, 53-55 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2528 0792

Ancient as Time, Modern as Tomorrow

Julien Jaca, “POT n°32 (HERE AND NOW)”

When: 13 January to 4 March

In Julien Jaca’s newest exhibition at Over The Influence, the French artist presents his latest series of giant pots, combining antique iconography with pop figures against garish backgrounds. “I like to use ancient, traditional forms like antique pots and the crackled earthenware effect of this series, and then adorn them with contemporary images from pop culture such as cartoons and rock or metal typeface,” describes Jaca. Indeed, his works feature a tension between the old and the new, such as the imagery of 70s culture in the USA and other symbols of Generation Y; paired with the primitivism of tribal art and Native American artefacts.

Over The Influence, G/F & 1/F, 159 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2617 9829

Moonlit Dancing

Kwong Man Chun, “On Gardenia Herbal Tea”

When: 18 January to 18 February

On view at Contemporary by Angela Li is Chinese artist Kwong Man Chun’s first solo exhibition “Moonlit Dancing”. Deeply influenced by Chinese South School painting, Kwong creates poetic and dreamy pieces with a hint of nostalgia using a mix of Chinese traditional mineral pigment, ink and oil paint. His works are inspired by his daily life, especially the warmth of his family, and portray a “time travelling journey between ancient China and modern Hong Kong”. As such, exhibited artworks depict the tree in his homeland Huang Cen Ling; the herbal tea that his sister brew for him; and an aerolite that floats in tong lau.

Contemporary by Angela Li, G/F, 248 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3571 8200

Christopher Williams: R59C Keystone Shower Door — Chrome/Raindrop

Christopher Williams, “K-Line”

When: 20 January to 18 February

In his first show in Greater Asia, American conceptual artist and fine art photographer Christopher Williams works in a variety of media including photography, video and installation to depict scenes from everyday life. Developed in the 2010s, each piece in “Christopher Williams: R59C Keystone Shower Door — Chrome/Raindrop” focuses on a different everyday subject, such as three children in the backseat of a car on their way to school, wheat stalks in the spring, a yellow frying pan and more.

David Zwirner, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, 2119 5900

Uncanny Valley

Wang Xingwei, “Sunset at the Old Summer Palace”

When: 31 January to 4 March

Organised by Beijing-based curator Yang Zi, “Uncanny Valley” is the latest exhibition at Gagosian Hong Kong featuring Chinese artists Owen Fu, Jiang Cheng, Li Hei Di, Li Weiyi, Nabuqi, Song Yuanyuan, Su Yu-Xin, Wang Haiyang, Wang Xiaoqu, Wang Xingwei and Zhang Zipiao. Through a series of contemporary paintings, sculptures and videos, the artists endow the human figure with psychological, existential and symbolic significance, inspired by the theory of the “uncanny valley” proposed by Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori in 1970.

Gagosian Hong Kong, 7/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2151 0555

Fire

Christian Marclay, “Untitled (Burning I)”

When: 7 February to 28 February

The ninth cycle of the Prix Pictet, a worldwide award celebrating photography and sustainability, is opening at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center this February. 13 photographers from Austria, Belgium, Benin, Cambodia, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Switzerland and the USA have been shortlisted for this year’s prize. From documentary and collage to portraiture and landscape, each contestant’s photographic image revolve around the theme “Fire” — a concept that represents “survival, renewal and prosperity”, according to Stephen Barber, Chair of the Prix Pictet.

Asia Society Hong Kong Center, 9 Justice Drive, Admiralty, Hong Kong +852 2103 9511

Splendid Park

Michael Lau, “The Flower” series (2020)

When: 11 February to 5 March

Michael Lau’s solo debut at K11 Musea is titled Splendid Park, and centres around the contemporary artist and toy designer’s greatest hits of the past decade, featuring close to 40 paintings and sculptures he created from 2011 to 2022. Lau shot to global fame when he created the Gardener figurines in the 1990s – it became an icon, a distillation of Hong Kong street culture and a phenomenon, as figure collecting became a serious hobby worldwide. Splendid Park marks Lau’s first-ever solo exhibition at an institution, and much of the displayed works, including the Package-Change series, First Encounter series, Flowers series and more, showcase the duality he struggles with as both a street artist and an artist recognised at the institutional level.

Kunsthalle, 6F, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Imagine Yourself a Warrior

Xu Yang, “It Is So Much Simpler to Bury Reality than It Is to Dispose of Dreams”

When: 11 February to 11 March

London-based Chinese artist Xu Yang’s first solo art exhibition in Hong Kong is a showcase of her Rococo-inspired works, which span still life, portraiture and drag performance. Centred around a mesmerising persona — an armoured, pink-haired and valiant-appearing heroine — Xu aims to challenge the existing norms of gender, power and representation with regard to her diasporic as well as queer experience.

MOU PROJECTS, 202, The Factory, 1 Yip Fat Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 3709 6884

It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Fanny Brodar, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

When: 11 February to 23 March

Nothing At All is presenting a solo exhibition of Norwegian-born US-based artist Fanny Brodar for the first time in Hong Kong. 15 pieces in “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” each represent a unit, a chapter or just a random day out of the countless days in one’s life, depicted through Brodar’s iconic muppet-like characters. Building on the artist’s own childhood, the muppets bear resemblance to classic cartoons such as Sesame Street from the 70s and Animaniacs from the 90s — a scene laced with nostalgia and innocence that lures the viewer into her made-up and magical world.

Nothing At All, 38 Sai Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

