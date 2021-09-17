The Ode to Mahjong installation puts on display perhaps the most sustainable mahjong set in existence, an effort made by womenswear brand EDIT and architecture and interior design studio EDITECTURE.

Established in 2015, contemporary womenswear brand EDIT first began as a concept store on Hollywood Road run by Hong Kong-based design duo, and lifelong friends, Genevieve Chew and Jacqueline Chak. It has grown into a full-fledged fashion brand showcasing the wardrobe for every woman (think: modern, feminine, confident) along with a collection of homeware and other items.

Now, EDIT is joining hands with sister brand EDITECTURE – an architecture and interior design studio also led by Chew and Chak – in designing eco-friendly mahjong sets, and an installation to display the pieces.

About 110,000 tonnes of disposed garments are collected annually in Hong Kong. In particular, EDIT’s in-house fashion brand has gathered tonnes of excess and off-cut fabrics over the years – the result of rounds of quality control standards, pattern cutting, sampling, over-purchasing and inevitable defectives.

These fabrics usually end up in landfills. With this in mind, EDIT and EDITECTURE set out to make a real difference in the creation of its latest project – deciding on a more sustainable method of production.

30 kilograms of wasted fabric was upcycled in the production of the EDIT MAHJONG project – each set is made out of 28% excess and off-cut fabrics collected from EDIT the brand and is 100% biodegradable.

The Ode to Mahjong installation is a nostalgic tribute to the game, one with rules passed down from generation to generation.

It’s also a celebration of the now-rare craftsmanship of tile carving. The otherwise wasted fabric was sorted out according to the envisioned colour and design aesthetic of each exclusive mahjong set, creating thoughtful biodegradable sets that pay mind to both the environment and to culture.

You can view the EDIT MAHJONG “Ode to Mahjong” installation at BELOWGROUND, LANDMARK ATRIUM, Central.

Ode to Mahjong: mahjong set and furniture table designed by EDITECTURE, excess and off-cut fabrics from EDIT, and mahjong box chest by ZOU-MAT

BELOWGROUND, LANDMARK – LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central