‘The Walking Dead’ NFTs: Orange Comet and AMC Join Hands to Drop a Never-seen-before Collection

One of the most hyped shows of all time, The Walking Dead, has also entered the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Orange Comet joined hands with AMC to come up with an NFT collection based on the record-breaking show. The companies will first be selling ‘The Walking Access Pass’ on 3 March on OpenSea at 12 pm ET (1:00 am on 4 March) which will give holders access to many things including the rare NFTs.

Here’s everything that we know about The Walking Dead NFT Collection

The Walking Access Pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orange Comet (@orangecometnft)

Honouring the last season of the show, Orange Comet and AMC have collaborated to release some never-seen-before and ultra-rare NFTs. The auction will have The Walker Access Passes which will only be available on OpenSea on 3 March. It will be sold for US$ 311 ( HK$ 2,430) and the passes will be minted for the first time on 18 March.

While explaining about the collection, Orange Comet said, “It’s one of the most successful, iconic and emotionally engaging television series in history and now AMC and Orange Comet are proud to offer ‘The Walker Access Pass’.”

The Walker Access Passes will give each holder access to one of the 10 custom 3D walker models which are created by Dante F along with the Orange Comet team. On every purchase made by the pass holders in future, these will be minted randomly, which will divide them into categories – Legendary, Epic, Super Rare, Rare and Uncommon.

Other perks of The Walking Access Pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orange Comet (@orangecometnft)

Each pass holder will be treated like a VIP and will be granted lifetime access to all future The Walking Dead NFT drops. The companies have planned at least five NFT drops every year. The pass holders will also get access to the drops one hour prior to the general public. They will also have the opportunity to buy signed merchandise before it is available to the general public as well.

Not just that, the pass holders will also have the opportunity to go to members-only events including the series finale party. The pass even includes access to the beta version of The Walking Dead virtual universe and there is a possibility of some NFTs based on the show dropping into the wallets of the pass holders unexpectedly.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: orangecometnft/Instagram)