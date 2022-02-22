Tiffany Chan Launches Lil BOB, a New NFT Project

It’s hard to put Tiffany Chan in a box. She was born to fashionable parents Boby and Shirley Chan, who founded Hong Kong fashion powerhouse Moiselle, and while fashion is something that’s close to Chan’s heart, having founded her own casual wear brand No.HYP in 2018, that hasn’t stopped her from dabbling in other creative fields.

She’s worked closely with HKCrafts to promote local artisans and artists and immersed herself in helping those in need. But next week, she’s set to embark on a wholly new venture alongside her partner Karen to launch a new NFT project called Lil BOB to spread a little love, happiness and life to the growing crypto community.

Lil BOB (ze/zir) is a collection of 1,111 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The whitelist opens on February 28, 2022, with the official launch targeted on March 3, 2022.

Tiffany Chan

We chat with Tiffany Chan to learn more about Lil Bob NFT and what inspired her to launch the project.

Why did you start NFT?

The NFT project allows us to grow audience and community through multi-dimensional space. After gaining better knowledge of NFT, we are drawn into the power of each project’s community. The power of web.3.0 provides a decentralized, private, and secure environment for everyone. It brings people closer in a sense as we can express ourselves through our love for a specific project, and it allows us to have the opportunity to meet like-minded members or users.

What is your understanding of NFT?

A non-fungible token is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, it can be traded, and it can be in the forms of Art/ Land/ Audio/ Music. There isn’t a fixed format. We are starting the NFT 4.0, including art and profile pictures, holders, and play-to-earn games.

By doing NFT, what are the pros and cons to the art world?

Pros: Artists can explore a new medium to portray their art by using NFT as a platform to promote their art pieces, such as Entropy. Every NFT depends on the transfer of the wallet address to change their profile pictures, or Sotheby- trace like eyes or nose from the art pieces can be changed by leveraging on technology. Traditional or up-and-coming artists got a new way to promote their work.

Cons: Actual work in real life might value higher, as NFT is still relatively new, it’s hard to do an online or offline price comparison. As tokens fluctuate like the FX market, the value of an NFT depends on various factors, valuation may not be accurate. It will then affect the value of the actual art itself compared to the NFT version.

Lil BOB NFT

Your family business is in fashion, is there a plan to link back to it by doing NFT? What is the link?

As I’m still exploring NFT, and the entire lifestyle has changed due to the COVID situation, I believe the lifestyle won’t go back to what it used to be, people are getting used to work-from-home or staying home longer as it became a habit. Learning from big brands like Gucci or Adidas, they are doing a lot of collaborations and I believe it’s a new trend nowadays. That’s why I’m still learning some new integration and hopefully it will help my family business as well.

Tell us the story behind the inspiration to launch Lil BOB.

Lil BOB came from a character from my local streetwear brand called No.HYP, the original character (Ze) has a sarcastic sense of humour to lift the mood of the users/ audiences. There are emotions that I’m not able to express in real life, and this is a good way to express some of the deep emotions by designing Ze. I and my partner Karen like to extend these emotions and feelings into our NFT project that further develop the definition of happiness in this multi-dimensional space.

Tell us about the design of Lil BOB.

This is a project that aims to spread and promote positivity and happiness through the smallest things in our daily lives. We want Lil BOB to be as accessible and relatable to everyone as possible. We picked the colour yellow as Lil BOB’s original body colour because yellow gives us a sense of happiness, connotation of optimism, and enlightenment. Lil BOB’s body isn’t in a perfectly round shape, we want to keep that childhood wonder within every one of us.

We want Lil BOB to be a non-binary character as we aim Lil BOB can be relatable to everyone’s lifestyles, and whoever has it as a company will not feel as alone anymore. Lil BOB does a lot of activities and loves dressing up. Ze, our NFT character has a lot of streetwear outfits and accessories, such as dressing up as royalty or cartoon characters.

Why did you choose the Ethereum blockchain to launch this project?

Although the Solana blockchain was hyped up by a lot of local NFT SOL projects, the team feels the Ethereum blockchain has a lot more potential in the future, such as integration with Sandbox and NFT World as a P2E project. We have investigated Opensea and LooksRare as a secondary marketplace compared with SOL marketplaces like MagicEden. The ownership of the NFT when listed on MagicEden needs to be transferred to them whereas if you list on OS/LR your NFTs stay within your wallet, and you can simply approve NFT transactions to occur, there’s still instability to SOL and ETH being a longer battle-tested blockchain.

What real world utilities will you offer your holders?

We are currently lining up with world-class artists for some IRL collaboration that we would like to keep as a mystery until revealed.

What sort of community do you hope to create with Lil BOB?

We want to build a community where we can share our feelings and thoughts safely, with no judgements involved. I find it much easier to open up with those we may not have seen in real life but interacted online only. Perhaps it does have something to do with the openness online, where no one is being judged by age, race, gender, family background.

Life is always going to be unexpected. If we can step back and look at how far we have come, what we already have, then we will be able to start appreciating the smallest thing around us at the simplest form. I always believe happiness is contagious, I believe we can make the world a happier place.

When are you planning to launch it?

We are aiming to have the whitelist on February 28 and the launch on March 3. In addition, We are planning a 3D collection to support this genesis collection and the play-to-earn intergradation to keep the sustainability of this long term NFT project.