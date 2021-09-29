The fall TV season is – finally – in full swing! October sees the return of some of Netflix’s most popular shows as well as new exciting releases. From a phycological thriller to a coming-of-age comedy and a new reality competition series, here’s what to watch in October on Netflix Hong Kong.

The third season of psychological thriller You will premiere on October 15 (image: Netflix)

What to Watch in October on Netflix Hong Kong

Maid Season 1

Release Date: October 1

In this new Netflix original series based on the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, a single mother navigates poverty and abuse. Starring Margaret Qualley as Alex, Maid explores the young mother’s resilient attempts to change hers and her daughter’s life.

You Season 3

Release Date: October 15

For two seasons, this psychological thriller kept us glued to the screen to see what Joe Goldberg’s next (creepy) move would be. Season three will explore his relationship with partner (and fellow criminal) Love and their new life in a tranquil California suburb as parents. Judging from the trailer, there’s a lot that could go wrong for the couple.

On My Block Season 4

Release Date: October 4

After a very long wait, the fourth and final season of On my Block is finally here. Season three left us with a major cliffhanger and the story flash forwarding two years into the future, when Monse, Cesar, Ruby and Jamal all live separate lives. We can’t wait to see the group back together and what’s in store for the future.

Baking Impossible

Release Date: October 6

Yes, this is another baking show, and we’re up for it! Justin Willman from Magic for Humans hosts this new Netflix reality competition series, where professional bakers and engineers team up for a chance to win the title of world’s best bakineers and a $100,000 prize.

Locke & Key Season 2

Release Date: October 22

After the release of season one in February 2021, supernatural horror drama Locke & Key, based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. This fall, the Locke siblings are back to continue exploring the vast array of abilities and superpowers that come from the magical keys.

