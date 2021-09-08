Here are just a few art exhibitions in Hong Kong and beyond that we’re very excited about.

Perrotin: Paradigm of Charcoal

View of Lee Bae’s solo exhibition Paradigm of Charcoal at Perrotin Hong Kong, 2021. Photo: Ringo Cheung. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.

If you haven’t yet – you still have a few days to catch Korean artist Lee Bae’s solo exhibition at Perrotin Gallery. Paradigm of Charcoal is the artist’s first show in the gallery space in Hong Kong, and explores his decades-long affinity for charcoal as his medium, and his contemporary and utterly fascinating approach to monochrome.

Open until September 11. Perrotin Gallery, 807 K11 Atelier Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. More details on www.perrotin.com.

Lévy Gorvy: Pioneers

Kees Van Dongen Camélias c. 1920 Oil on Canvas. © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

Lévy Gorvy’s exhibition Pioneers presents modernist masterworks, many showing in Hong Kong for the first time. Celebrating the achievements of the European avant- garde in the first decades of the 20th century, it includes exceptional paintings that defined art in the modern era. Among the highlights are Paul Cézanne’s Esquisse de baigneurs, Maurice de Vlaminc’s La Grenouillère and Joan Miró’s Le Baiser. Also noteworthy are extraordinary modern still lifes and figure paintings by artists such as Marc Chagall, Giorgio Morandi, Pablo Picasso, and Kees Van Dongen.

Open now until 30 September. Lévy Gorvy, Ground Floor, 2 Ice House Street, Central. More details on www.levygorvy.com.

Ben Brown Fine Arts Gallery: Enoc Perez

Enoc Perez, Grand Lisboa, 2017, oil on canvas, 203.2 x 152.4 cm; (80 x 60 in.) Courtesy of Ben Brown Fine Arts.

A solo show of oil paintings by Puerto Rican-American artist Enoc Perez features at Ben Brown Fine Arts gallery. The show, Titled More Than This the show reflects Perez’s fascination with architectural spaces, from landmark buildings to striking modern interiors — including the Grand Lisboa in Macau and La Grande Motte in the South of France. Based in New York, the critically acclaimed Perez has been featured at MoMA, The Whitney Museum of American Art and the British Museum, London.

Open now until October 13. Ben Brown Fine Arts, 202 The Factory, 1 Yip Fat Street, Wong Chuk Hang. More details on www.benbrownfinearts.com.

David Zwirner: Sherrie Levine

Sherrie Levine, After Feininger: 1-11, 2021. Eleven giclée inkjet prints. © Sherrie Levine. Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner.

American artist Sherrie Levine’s works are being displayed at David Zwirner. On view is Hong Kong Dominoes (2017), a suite of twelve paintings on mahogany that recall the domino pieces that Levine once purchased on a trip to Hong Kong in 2012. On display are also 22 never-before-seen After Matisse drawings from 1985 from the artist’s own collection, alongside several recent sculptures and photographs. The solo exhibition is a great look into motifs and inspirations that are central to Levine’s work, which constantly questions the notions of authorship, originality and authenticity.

Opens September 8 until October 13. David Zwirner Hong Kong, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central. More details on www.davidzwirner.com.

Hauser & Wirth: Masses and Movements

View of Mark Bradford’s work at Hauser & Wirth’s Isla del Rey gallery. Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth.

Masses and Movements, an exhibition by March 2018 Prestige cover personality Mark Bradford, inaugurates Hauser & Wirth’s newest location on the Isla del Rey, off the Spanish island of Menorca. Continuing Bradford’s career-long exploration of the systems that oppress marginalised populations, the exhibition features work asserting the importance of abstraction as a means to understand the world we live in. Can’t get on a plane to Spain? Take a virtual tour online at hauserwirth.com.

Now until October 31. More details on www.hauserwirth.com.

(Header image: Sherrie Levine, Hong Kong Dominoes: 1-12, 2017. Twelve tempera on mahogany panels. © Sherrie Levine. Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner.)